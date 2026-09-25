Three Matchups That Will Decide Oregon's Week 4 Game at USC

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks head to Los Angeles with multiple new, golden opportunities.

For starters, Oregon can shake up the top 25 by knocking off No. 12 USC once again. But in the process, reintroduce themselves in the early Big Ten Conference title picture, plus please the College Football Playoff committee too.

Oregon will need to lean into these three matchups, though, that can dictate who wins this heavyweight primetime battle for Sept. 26.

Brandon Finney vs. Jayden Maiava

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The USC quarterback Jayden Maiava tried testing Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney in last season's game. Finney did witness Maiava pull off big plays against the then-freshman. More so when he faced wide receiver Tanook Hines.

Finney, though, watched Maiava get picked off twice when he threw away from him. Plus celebrated the 42-27 romp of the Trojans inside Autzen Stadium.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still though, Maiava likely goes after Finney once again. Especially since he knows Hines delivered a 100-yard outing facing Finney and this Oregon secondary last season.

Furthermore, Maiava has new weapons to turn to against the talented cornerback, a la true freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and even North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson, the latter coach Lincoln Riley said before the game is becoming healthier ahead of facing Oregon. Perhaps Riley unleashes the veteran deep threat Anderson on Finney. But this week four contest presents a big chance for Finney to further impress NFL scouts who are keeping an eye on him for the 2028 class.

Oregon Ground Game vs. USC Edge Rushers

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Noah Whittington | oregon ducks on si darby winter

Oregon's edge rush room looked suspect against Oklahoma State in the stunning week two loss. But USC's edge rushers has come across as a weakness in recent weeks.

This becomes perfect for Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer to exploit. Especially with quarterback Dante Moore providing a runner's element here. Already USC struggled with mobile passer Lunch Winfield of Louisiana, who averaged 6.5 yards a carry and scored twice despite USC rolling to the 49-30 win in week two.

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. | Jake Bunn

But running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison can potentially deliver their breakout game here. The USC edge rushers not named Luke Wafle have struggled with fighting off blocks and delivering stops behind the line of scrimmage. USC and defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has become more reliant on the interior line to hold the Trojans together defensively.

How Mehringer attacks the outsides should be scrutinized heavily here. This matchup could swing the door open for a shootout to happen.

Oregon Receivers Versus Banged up USC Secondary

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

So Oregon will miss star wideout Jeremiah McClellan for the rest of the season with a broken foot. Yet the Ducks present an embarrassment of riches at wideout, especially speed wise. Names like Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, Messiah Hampton and others still hand Oregon a deep arsenal.

It just so happens these Ducks targets are facing a banged up USC secondary. Prized cornerback transfer from Iowa State Jontez Williams is fighting off an injury to play. Same with Trojans nickelback Alex Graham.

This may force Patterson and Riley to play some freshmen in Elbert Hill IV or Madden Riordan. But a secondary coming with ailments should get these Ducks receivers licking their chops. And get Moore to feast on this battered secondary too.

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