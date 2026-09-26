Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. USC

Oregon’s rollercoaster September continues this week in Los Angeles, when the No. 20 Ducks take on No. 12 USC in a battle between two former Pac-12 rivals.

After a historic loss and win against Oklahoma State and Portland State, respectively, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks (2-1) put their unblemished Big Ten road record (9-0) on the line against the Trojans (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in Oregon’s first Big Ten matchup of the year.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. takes a handoff quarterback Dante Moore before playing host to the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Ducks, it’s an opportunity to continue to right a ship that’s veered off course since its preseason No. 2 designation. USC is facing its first true test of the season after opening the 2026 campaign against San Jose State, Fresno State and Louisiana, as well as Rutgers last week.

Dakorien Moore Tops Century Mark

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before facing the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has stepped into a significant role in the Ducks’ receiver room, especially with injured wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan potentially missing extended time with a broken foot.

Moore has 689 yards in 14 career games, including 192 of them in 2026.

His true threat is his ability to stretch the field, turning three of his 11 catches this season into touchdowns of 36, 45 and 62 yards, while averaging 17.5 yards per catch. And although the sophomore has already matched his touchdown total from his debut season in Eugene, Moore’s never eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game for the Ducks.

That changes in Week 4 against a No. 12 USC defense that just allowed Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to throw for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

His previous highs are 93 yards against Boise State in Week 1, followed by the 89 yards he hauled in versus Penn State in Week 5 of the 2025 season.

Moore finds himself in step with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and earns the first 100-plus yard game of his career.

Oregon Holds USC Below 30 Points

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava throws a pass against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is accustomed to lighting up scoreboards, averaging 43.0 points and roughly 500 yards per game.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava enters the weekend having thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception. Behind him, running back King Miller is seeking his third straight 100-yard effort versus an Oregon defense that’s allowing 110.7 rushing yards per contest.

Simply put, coach Lincoln Riley’s squad fills up statsheets.

But Maiava hasn’t faced a defense on par with Oregon’s yet this season, even if the Ducks defense hasn’t quite lived up to its lofty preseason expectations.

Lanning’s defense only has 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. But the Ducks rank among the nation’s best (No. 4 overall) in opponent third-down conversion rate, yielding a 22 percent success rate (9-of-41). Five interceptions, two by linebackers, have helped fuel that success.

The defense holds in Los Angeles and the Trojans finish with fewer than 30 points for the first time this season.

Oregon Ducks’ Big Ten Road Streak Hits Double Digits

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Aydin Breland celebrates during the Ducks win over Portland State at Autzen Stadium. | Darby Winter

The Ducks have never experienced the sting of losing on the road in the Big Ten.

A win over USC on Saturday would make Oregon a perfect 10-0 away from Autzen Stadium since joining the conference in 2024, as well as move Lanning to 19-3 on the road during his five years in Eugene.

History doesn’t favor USC should Oregon find early momentum and points. The Ducks have won 45 consecutive games when scoring at least 40 points, including all 25 under Lanning.

Aside from USC’s 39-0 shutout of Fresno State, the Trojans have given up at least 26 points to Rutgers and a pair of Group of Five schools. The Scarlet Knights put up 35 points and 460 yards on the Trojans before running out of gas late.

The Ducks, meanwhile, average 49.7 points per game, a number that includes the 84-0 win over Portland State.

Dante Moore gets into a rhythm early and Oregon makes it 10-for-10 on the road in the Big Ten.

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