Oregon, USC Recruiting Battle for Five-Star Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Nears End
Five-star recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson moved up his commitment to Saturday, March 14, and he will be announcing his decision at approximately 12 p.m. PT. He has a final six of the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, and the Miami Hurricanes, although many believe that the race has come down to USC and Oregon in the end.
Fa'alave-Johnson's commitment will be streamed live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel, the same place where four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe revealed his commitment to Oregon on Friday night.
While the Ducks landed Rowe, what are their chances with Fa'alave-Johnson, the top recruit out of California?
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Decision Preview
Earlier in his recruitment, Fa'alave-Johnson was expected to take visits during the spring and check out some of his finalists before finalizing his decision. The five-star recruit's change of plans seems to be a shift in USC's favor for multiple reasons. Not only have the Trojans prioritized the spring for building a recruiting class and landing commitments, USC has continued to build momentum when it comes to California prospects.
In the class of 2026, some of the state's best recruits committed to schools like Ohio State, Washington, and Oregon, but the Trojans signed 22 players from California. In the class of 2027, USC is targeting California's top recruits once again, including four-star receiver Quentin Hale, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and more.
The Ducks are still recruiting California prospects, and they hold a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder out of Servite in Anaheim, California. However, Fielder has been a frequent visitor at USC's recent spring practices as the Trojans put on the full-court press.
Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Recruiting Profile
Fa'alave-Johnson is the No. 1 athlete in the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he is also the No. 1 recruit out of California in the class of 2027. In the overall rankings regardless of position, Fa'alave-Johnson is ranked No. 18, per Rivals.
Not only is he a track athlete, but Fa'alave-Johnson has also played on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career. Starring as both a ball-carrier and a receiver, his athleticism stands out on the football field and helps explain his higher ranking. In addition to his production on offense, Fa'alave-Johnson seems to project as a defensive back in college. However, he might have the ability to become a two-way star at the next level.
Per 247Sports, Fa'alave-Johnson totaled 40 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble on defense in 2025. On the other side of the ball, he rushed for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns on 150 carries, an average of over 10 yards per carry.
While five-star recruits often have the athleticism and the sheer talent to make an impact on both offense and defense in high school, Fa'alave-Johnson's production stamps his case as the top player in California.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
With the addition of four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe on Friday, Oregon's recruiting class now sits at No. 8 in Rivals' rankings with six commits, currently.
- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman
- Drew Fielder, four-star offensive lineman
- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back
- Cam Pritchett, four-star defensive lineman
- Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman
- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.