Four-Star Oregon Target Nears Major Recruiting Decision

The 12th commitment of the Oregon Ducks’ 2027 recruiting class could be just around the corner – and it could address a key need for the program.

Four-star offensive lineman Gus Corsair set his commitment date for May 7, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Corsair recently revealed that the Ducks, the Miami Hurricanes and the Vanderbilt Commodores were part of his top three.

Four-Star Gus Corsair Set to Announce Commitment

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages his team before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 6-3 285-pound offensive lineman scheduled official visits with each of his top three schools, but recently hinted that those visits might not be needed to make a decision. Corsair will indeed decide his next steps ahead of the three official visits in June.

Rivals recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong, Allen Trieu and Greg Smith all logged their predictions for Corsair to land with the Ducks. That bodes well for Oregon, and it would be a huge addition if it comes to fruition.

The center offensive lineman from Hays, Kansas, is listed as the No. 313 recruit in the Rivals Industry Rankings, a consensus top-three player in Kansas and a consensus top-50 interior offensive lineman.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star IOL Gus Corsair will announce his commitment tomorrow, @Hayesfawcett3 reports⌛️



His finalists are Miami, Oregon and Vanderbilt.



Read: https://t.co/ZtmAutUZiu pic.twitter.com/XwQ0tJlvGc — Rivals (@Rivals) May 7, 2026

Oregon’s Recruitment of Offensive Lineman Gus Corsair

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Corsair is slated to return to Eugene for his official visit on June 12. The program extended an offer to him on Jan. 7. Corsair recently appeared in Oregon in April and posted pictures with coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A’lique Terry and 2027 offensive tackle commit Avery Michael.

Oregon seems to be in a good position, considering it had a recent unofficial visit, and Corsair is ready to pull the trigger on his commitment shortly after.

A potential commitment could be mutually beneficial for both Corsair and the Ducks. Corsair has the opportunity to develop into another NFL offensive lineman at Oregon while contending for a national championship. Meanwhile, the Ducks find their future center offensive lineman and set themselves up for long-term success at the position.

Oregon Ducks 2027 Recruiting Class

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field ahead of the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks only have one commitment on the offensive line for the 2027 recruiting class. Michael, who is already familiar with Corsair, is a three-star who committed at the beginning of January.

Lanning’s 2027 class is ranked No. 7 in the nation in the latest Rivals team rankings. It’s ranked No. 9 by 247Sports. If Lanning is able to secure at least a few of the recruits that his team prepares to host for summer official visits, Oregon should finish the cycle in the top-10, if not the top-five.

The Ducks previously had a commitment from offensive tackle Drew Fielder before he flipped to the USC Trojans. Corsair would make it two again, but Terry might add to his commits along the offensive line. Four-star Ismael Camara attended the Ducks’ 2026 Spring Game, and the program seems to be in a good spot with him.

Three-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa is another name who recently ranked Oregon among his frontrunners. Outside of the offensive line position, the wide receiver group is an area to watch for upcoming commitments, with blue-chip recruits like Dakota Guerrant giving the Ducks a lot of consideration.

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