Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Said The Quiet Part Out Loud About Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - Nebraska Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule is no rookie when it comes to staying away from bulletin board material.

The Oregon Ducks are hosting Nebraska on Saturday for the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference. It will also be the first time Rhule has been to Autzen Stadium, although its reputation precedes it, and he knows the challenge that awaits his program.

Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule's Take On Autzen Stadium

“Loud, difficult place to play,” Rhule said.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule gestures against the Utah Utes in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also knows his comments at a press conference could become a part of that electric atmosphere and chose his words carefully. Rhule made it clear he does not intend to give the Ducks anything to play for their fans in Eugene.

“Certainly not going to say anything that they can play in their stadium like we've done,” Rhule said with a smile.

Rhule is preparing his team for the practical challenges Autzen’s crowd of around 54,000 can create for Nebraska’s offense, especially with getting everyone on the same page before the snap.

“But obviously you have the cadence issues and the communication issues and all those things that you have to do a great job with,” Rhule said.

There is a potential benefit on the other side of the ball, however. With Oregon’s fans typically quieter while the Ducks’ offense operates, Rhule anticipates that Nebraska’s defense could have better communication than it does at home.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon cheerleaders encourage fans to cheer during pre-game ceremonies before a game between the Portland State Vikings and Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And on the flip side, defensively, you anticipate being able to communicate more on defense than you do at home because we play in a really, really, really elite environment here,” Rhule said.

Autzen Stadium has never been the biggest venue in college football, but for decades, it has behaved like one of the sport’s most unforgiving environments. The Ducks have enjoyed a true home-field advantage with fans who yell and "Shout!"

Oregon’s home field is known less for its size and more for its intensity, with a reputation as one of the loudest stadiums in the country and a place where a Duck rides a Harley, momentum can flip in seconds and "it never rains."

It's also become a massive home-field advantage. Oregon owns the longest active home nonconference winning streak in the country at 40 games, dating back to 2008. Under coach Dan Lanning, the program is 26-3 at home.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, the most recent loss against the UCLA Bruins did stun the crowd at Autzen. As the Bruins led and danced to "Shout!" after the end of the third quarter, many Ducks fans opted out. There were even some boo birds throughout the game, particularly when Oregon was on offense, from Ducks fans who were displeased with the 17-15 loss.

However, a zoomed-out view shows just how many wins that Ducks fans have enjoyed in Eugene in the last decade. Oregon is 56-5 at home since 2017, which is good for the nation’s fourth-best home winning percentage over that stretch.

Rhule was asked if he plans to let his Nebraska team participate in "Shout!"

"I don't pay - If they want to do that, they can do it," Rhule said. "They want to go to Wisconsin, they want to do jump around, do it. I first got here, I was screaming about stop looking at the drone show and focus. After two games, I was like, whatever, just do it. I expect our guys to go play. Especially coming off of last week, understanding whether you're ahead or behind in the fourth quarter. That's where big time wins happen, so let them go play."

Autzen Stadium Gaining Reputation In Big Ten

Rhule isn't the only Big Ten opponent to recognize the special environment at Autzen Stadium. At Big Ten Media Days, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith his take on the stadium. Smith competed in one of the most electric games in Eugene: a 32-31 Ducks victory over the Buckeyes with ESPN's College Football GameDay present as fans stormed the field.

"It was rocking. Probably the loudest I've ever been in," Smith said. "The fans were definitely getting hyped. Couldn't hear anything. Probably the best stadium I played in last year."

Coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as No. 3 Oregon knocked off No. 2 Ohio State 32-31 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning response?

"Yeah, I think (Smith) experienced what a lot of us Duck fans know, that our fans make a huge impact, that our stadium and our venue is really impressive and special. And not everybody in college football gets to experience that. So it's part of what makes our place so awesome," Lanning said.

Whick Oregon Quarterback Will Start vs. Nebraska?

As the Cornhuskers come to town, the Ducks are hoping to get back on track with more Autzen magic.

Who will start at quarterback for the Ducks? If starter Dante Moore remains sidelined in concussion protocol, Lanning said it's an open competition between Dylan Raiola and Brock Thomas. Raiola played at Nebraska for two seasons, so that's a clear storyline to watch, should he get the starting nod.

The weather forecast predicts a dry evening with a low temperature of 42 degrees. Oregon and Nebraska will kickoff under the lights at Autzen Stadium at 8 p.m. For those watching at home, the TV broadcast is FOX.

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