Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bryan Addison, Jamal Hill
Team(s)
Oregon Ducks

2022 Oregon Ducks Spring Football Preview: Safeties

The Ducks safety room will feature at least one new starter this season.

With spring football starting Thursday, some things are going to look a little different in the safety room. With Verone McKinley III preparing for the NFL draft, Oregon is looking for its next star at safety.

While the room may be without one of its key players, there are still a lot of players to be excited about in spring ball.

Bennett Williams

Bennett Williams Interception 1

Williams will be very exciting to watch during spring camp. Williams missed part of last season due to a broken leg suffered at practice. Even with the injury, William recorded 21 total tackles, 16 solo tackles and three interceptions in 2021. He also added two tackles for loss and forced a fumble. He's easily the biggest playmaker in Oregon's secondary heading into spring football, evidenced in the photo above which shows him diving into the end zone after snagging his second interception against Arizona.

Williams’ potential is huge, just from the limited snaps we saw him play last season. Spring camp is the perfect opportunity for Williams to get the experience that Oregon needs and for him to lead what figures to be a very young and fairly inexperienced group.

Jamal Hill

Jamal Hill Pac-12 Championship 2021

Hill could potentially be the star Oregon is looking for. He recorded for a total of 36 tackles, 26 of them being solo. He also flashed his coverage skills with four pass breakups, in addition to three quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in 2021.

Hill has the experience at safety that Oregon needs, especially with the loss of McKinley. It will be interesting to see how he matches up in spring camp.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Play
Football

Oregon Football 2022 Spring Preview: Safety

Who steps up as a new starter following Verone McKinley's departure?

jacob-young-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state
Play
Basketball

Young, Guerrier Carry Oregon Past Oregon State 86-72 in Pac-12 Tournament Opener

The Ducks' offense got a big lift from Young and Guerrier, who combined for 43 points

DJ Johnson Stony Brook
Play
Football

2022 Oregon Spring Football Preview: Linebackers/Edge

The Ducks lose Kayvon Thibodeaux but still have a ton of talent

Jeffery Bassa

Jeffrey Bassa 1

The role Bassa will play in the upcoming season is still unknown. He was originally brought on the team as a linebacker, but was moved to safety in the 2021 season due to depth issues, and he was the biggest freshman success story on defense.

Former Head Coach Mario Cristobal suggested that Bassa would return to his natural spot in the secondary in the 2022 season, but we have no clue what the new coaching staff has in mind. Bassa recorded 48 total tackles and a sack last season. Spring camp will give us a clue as to what we can expect from Bassa this season.

The safety room is full of potential ready to be unlocked this spring. Hopefully, some questions will be answered with spring football coming up. Steve Stephens IV will also be interesting to look at, after he’s been gone for a while due to a leg injury. Bryan Addison is also someone to look out for in the safety room. 

Oregon needs someone with experience and talent to take over after Verone McKinley III, it’s just a matter of who that person will be.

Join the Community

Follow Kendyl on Twitter: @KendylBeam

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

Bryan AddisonJamal HillOregon Ducks

More Ducks

Bennett Williams Yell Arizona
Football

Oregon Football 2022 Spring Preview: Safety

By Kendyl Beam2 minutes ago
jacob-young-pac-12-tournament-vs-oregon-state
Basketball

Young, Guerrier Carry Oregon Past Oregon State 86-72 in Pac-12 Tournament Opener

By Graham Metzker30 minutes ago
DJ Johnson Stony Brook
Football

2022 Oregon Spring Football Preview: Linebackers/Edge

By Dylan Reubenking53 minutes ago
dan-lanning-halftime-speech
Football

Top Five Storylines to Follow During Oregon Spring Football

By Dylan Mickanen1 hour ago
Riley Williams Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Who's Visiting Oregon This Weekend?| Mar. 11-13

By Max Torres6 hours ago
jacob-young-vs-washington-state
Basketball

Oregon Opens Pac-12 Tournament vs. Oregon State With Season on the Line

By Joe Zochert7 hours ago
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Elite DE Jayden Wayne the Latest Visitor for Oregon’s Star-Studded Weekend

By Dylan Reubenking20 hours ago
Matayo Uiagalelei Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Oregon Hosting 5-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei This Weekend

By Max Torres22 hours ago