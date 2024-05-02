Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Drama: Resurfaces Dan Lanning's Viral 'Clicks' Speech
It’s not new for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, to make waves on social media. However, the latest from Colorado has captured the attention from many in college football.
Of course, Oregon coach Dan Lanning might have been the first one to call it out.
When the Ducks hosted Colorado in 2023, the Buffaloes were overconfident, undefeated and must-see TV. Lanning went viral for his pregame fiery locker room speech.
"Rooted in substance, not flash, rooted in substance," Lanning shouted. "Today, we talk with our pads … You talk with your helmet, alright? Every moment.”
"The Cinderella story is over, man,” Lanning continued. “They're fighting for clicks; we're fighting for wins. There's a difference, right? There's a difference, right? This game isn't going to be played in Hollywood, right? It's going to be played on grass, right?”
Oregon then crushed Colorado, 42-6.
The clicks are are definitely coming in Colorado this week, as the Sanders family uses social media to defend a story that was published in the Athletic this week.
In the story, former Colorado safety Xavier Smith said that Deion Sanders "never even tried to get to know me," and that he "was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves."
Deion Sanders is an NFL and MLB legend. ‘Coach Prime’ led Colorado to a 4-8 season last year after extensive use of the transfer portal, with 50 players transferring in. The Buffaloes went 1-11 in the season before Sanders took over, so the program did see a boost.
Sanders' tactics are heavily-judged but his legacy at Colorado is still growing.
He also does not plan on taking his talents back to the NFL.
"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told Ducks Digest's Bri Amaranthus in an exclusive interview in 2022. "...I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."
Sanders and the Buffaloes enter the Big 12 conference this season, while Oregon heads to the Big Ten Conference. The only way the two teams will meet in 2024 is a matchup in the College Football Playoff.