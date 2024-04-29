Big Ten Conference Football Championship Odds After College Football Spring Games
Oregon Football joins the Big Ten Conference in 2024, which is expanding to include 18 total schools in 2024. The Ducks have the second-best odds to win the Big Ten Title, trailing only the Ohio State Buckeyes.
New conference, new quarterback.... But Oregon coach Dan Lanning enters his third season as head coach with a winning culture already established.
“I think the DNA traits for us aren’t going to change," Lanning said of his 2024 team, led by transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "It still has to be about connection, growth, toughness and sacrifice. Every team is unique, every team is different but it’s about growing up together. I think our team grew up a ton coming into spring."
Also joining the conference from the west coast is the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.
The Big Ten Championship model changed with the expansion. In 2024, the conference will get rid of a divisional format after more than a decade. The championship game will now feature the top two teams in the conference standings after tiebreakers.
In 2023, the Michigan Wolverines claimed their third-straight Big Ten Conference Title, crushing then-No. 18 Iowa, 26-0.
Ohio State should be very motivated this season, after suffering losses in three-consecutive seasons to "that team up north," Michigan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day hired former Oregon and former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to be Ohio State's offensive coordinator and play-caller this season. Ohio State and Kelly visit Eugene for an October 12th matchup that is must-see TV.
Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh went on to lead the Wolverines to the program's 12th national championship, a 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game.
Harbaugh has left the conference, taking the coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers to coach none other than, former Oregon Duck quarterback and 2020 Rookie Of The Year, Justin Herbert.
Michigan has the fourth-best odds to win the Big Ten conference and the Penn State Nittany Lions have the third-best odds, according to FanDuel.
All 18 Big Ten football teams will meet for the 2024 Big Ten Football Media Days. This year’s event will debut a three-day format on July 23-25 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Oregon Football is scheduled to meed with the media on day three on July 25 while Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti will address the media on day one on July 23.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
