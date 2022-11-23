Oregon vs. Oregon State Score Predictions

Oregon heads to Corvallis this week for a big matchup against the Oregon State Beavers in a rivalry showdown.

The Ducks still have a shot at the Pac-12 title and to get there they need to win on Saturday.

As always our group of writers got together to give our score predictions.

Graham Metzker

Prediction: Oregon 31 Oregon State 24

The Platypus Cup, or whatever moniker you prefer these days, is up for grabs in Corvallis this weekend. And there’s a whole lot on the line for the two ranked Oregon schools.

The No. 9 Ducks are fresh off their best win on the season, a 20-17 victory over Utah. The Ducks’ biggest strengths are on the offensive side of the ball, but against Utah it was the Ducks’ defense that stood out. Utah was only able to muster 170 passing yards against a Ducks’ secondary that gave up the most passing yards per game in the Pac-12 prior to the game.

The No. 21 Beavers, on the other hand, own one of the best defenses on the out west. Back in September the Beavs held USC, one of college football’s most lethal offenses, to 14 points. But over the last month the Beavs’ rushing attack has come to life with running back Damien Martinez. Who has totaled over 100 rushing yards in each of his last five outings.

All of this is to say, it’s not simply the Ducks' offense versus the Beavers' defense. The crowd will be ever so rowdy at Reser Stadium, and I see this one staying close the whole time through with turnovers on either side.

In the end I see the Ducks pulling through, so long as Bo Nix’s recovery continues flawlessly. With Nix behind center, the Ducks have too many options on offense.

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 31 Oregon State 21

Oregon opened at a 3.5-point favorite over their rival Oregon State. I believe the Ducks will be going out with a bang on the road in Corvallis.

With another week of uncertainty in the injury category we can assume that no matter who suits up to play, they will be just as good as the guy behind. Bo Nix proved that despite injury he could lead his team to a victory in a revenge game against the No. 10 Utes.

Oregon has a lot on the line this week as a win against the Beavers will place them in the Pac-12 championship to face off against USC, a game that many would love to see unfold. Oregon State is a solid team and will put up a fight against the Ducks based on past performances in the last few weeks.

The Beavers were close to getting a victory against Washington two weeks ago just like the Ducks a week ago--so take from that what you will. I believe with another week of rest and rehab those injured Ducks will make a return and play to their full ability, especially Nix.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 35 Oregon State 28

Oregon will get it done, but it’s going to come down to a touchdown. Oregon State has so far put together a remarkable season, and will look to keep it close against their in-state rival. Bo Nix is still a little banged up, but the Ducks quarterback will find a way to get it done. Oregon's defense played a lot better against Utah than Washington. Oregon needs their defense from the Utah game to show up.

If Oregon State gets behind the Oregon defense and keeps the crowd in this game it’ll be tough going for Oregon. I still think Oregon can eke it out but they can’t be complacent.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 38 Oregon State 28

It sounds like Bo Nix is trending in the right direction and should be healthier going into this game. I think that gives the offense a much better chance of putting up points, but they're going to need to be able to run the ball. Either way, I think this is a bounce back game for the offense after hobbling across the finish line.

On the other side of the ball, we don't know which version of the defense is going to show up. If we get the Utah defense, the Ducks should be able to keep the Beavs at Bay. If the Washington version of the defense shows up, this could be a closer game than expected.

I think Oregon's defense could be peaking at the perfect time, and I'm confident the Ducks get it done on the road and return to the Pac-12 championship.

