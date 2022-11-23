Ashton Porter Recaps Oregon Visit

The Ducks continue to bring in big-time visitors with the early signing period looming next month. One recruit they recently hosted for the Utah game was 2023 Cypress (Tex.) Cy Ranch defensive end Ashton Porter, who spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip.

Porter started the visit by checking out Marcus Mariota's Heisman Trophy with Tosh Lupoi, the coach he spent the most time with over the weekend.

When it comes to Lupoi, he not only likes him as a person, but also his track record of developing talent.

"I just feel like he could put me in the league," Porter told Ducks Digest. "He coached Myles Garrett, he coached Cam Jordan and I look up to those guys."

Lupoi has been at Oregon less than a year, but the Texas standout has been impressed by what he's done with players like DJ Johnson.

"He got there and he developed a tight end into a D-end and he has a potential to go into the draft," he said.

READ MORE: What's next for Oregon after landing Fox Crader?

During the visit Porter also got to see Oregon from an academic standpoint, and the Ducks specialize in the area he sees himself pursuing.

"I wanna do sports business management and I wanna design cleats. I was like this is probably a great fit for what I want to do."

There were a couple of moments that stood out most, including the love he got from the fanbase at Autzen on game day.

"The fans was crazy. I'm on the field during warmups and I hear a chant 'Ashton Porter, come to Oregon', and that really took my heart," he said. "I'm like 'dang that's tough.' That really got me excited, the fans are really into it--they're following my journey."

For Porter, Oregon has been a dream school since he was young, and he got a glimpse of that dream when he put on the uniforms during his photoshoot.

"Like I said, dream come true. I was just speechless," he said in reflection. "Couldn't really believe that I'm really taking pictures in an Oregon uniform."

The Ducks also did a great job laying out their plan for his development and usage, which could be the next step after landing in his top five school earlier this month.

"As I've been talking to the coaches I just felt a great relationship with them and it was like okay they can make my top five," Porter said of why the Ducks are in his top group.

READ MORE: Oregon making late push for 2023 OL Gernorris Wilson

Like I mentioned before, Porter isn't the only Texas recruit the Ducks are after. He's good friends with defensive line commit Terrance Green, who's in his ear about Oregon.

"Oh yeah he'll be texting me all the time like 'come home, there's no other place like Oregon.'"

Porter views it as an intriguing opportunity at the next level.

"It means a lot. I've been going against him and now it's a great chance to team up with him," he said of Green's recruiting efforts." I can also say DJ Hicks, I've been growing up with him for a long time since like fourth grade. He took a visit out there last week and he really liked it also."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end has taken official visits to Northwestern and Michigan State. What's next are official visits to Mississippi State on December 9 and for an Oregon on December 16.

As for a decision timeline, he recently set a commitment date of January 3, but he could sign early and hold off on going public until the new year. However, he doesn't plan on enrolling early.

"I'm still debating about if I'm gonna sign early or not and make it public," Porter said. "I'm not gonna early enroll, I'm gonna go in the summer."

After de-committing from Northwestern last month, he has a few boxes he wants his school to check.

"Great relationship. What school could develop me as a man and as a person. And a school that could also get me to the NFL."

READ MORE: Dan Lanning 'Very confident' Popo Aumavae will be able to return in 2023

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE