Ducks Likely to Embrace Cross-Training in the Secondary

If there's been one constant this year given the fluctuating play of the 2021 Oregon Ducks, it's that the defensive side of the football has had to overcome injuries every week.

That trend continued on Saturday during No. 7 Oregon's 52-29 win over Colorado where it saw multiple safeties leave the field with injuries in Steve Stephens IV, Verone McKinley III and Daymon David.

While McKinley III was able to return to the game for an onside kick recovery attempt, the other two players did not. Stephens IV was carted off the field during the second quarter with a "soft tissue injury," and David emerged from the medical tent with his right shoulder wrapped up after "a stinger."

After the game, Mario Cristobal said he thinks McKinley III and David were both "fine" and that he expects Jordan Happle to play next week at Washington.

"I don't think we're going to lose more than one, if one, with what happened today," said Cristobal, referring to the injuries. "I'm very hopeful."

With that said, the Ducks are prepared to adjust just as they have all season.

"But, if we do have some guys who cannot play, we’ll mix and match and move guys around, guys that have played corner or whatnot to nickel and safety positions. But, we feel that we have the depth necessary to adjust and move forward," concluded Cristobal.

Even with McKinley III able to go, that left the Ducks with two scholarship safeties available, with the other being converted receiver Bryan Addison, to end Saturday's contest with Happle missing the game and Bennett Williams out for the season.

Jamal Hill is also healthy, but he's been the starting nickel with his backup on the organizational chart being Happle. It looks like cross training will be a necessity across the secondary just as it has been for the offensive line and wide receiver position groups.

What could those position changes look like if some of the injured defensive backs cannot go next week at Washington? Let's project.

Freshman safety Jeffrey Bassa has already changed positions to inside linebacker after Justin Flowe sustained a likely season-ending injury in the season opener. Could the Ducks move him back to safety and start fellow freshman Keith Brown at inside linebacker?

Brown has struggled this season, flashing the raw athleticism that made him a highly-touted recruit, but he clearly needs to improve to live up to his potential, which allowed Bassa to share the starting job in the first place. Brown has still seen rotation snaps though, and given the injuries, that will not change.

Former walk-on turned scholarship linebacker Nate Heaukulani could start at inside linebacker too if Bassa is asked to transition back to safety. He has performed well this year even if his ceiling is limited.

Also, don't be surprised to see the Ducks move some scholarship cornerbacks inside such as Mykael Wright who has played inside in dime packages with Trikweze Bridges replacing him on the outside.

One of Dontae Manning, Avante Dickerson, or Jaylin Davies could also be moved to the inside, however Manning didn't play Saturday due to a hip injury sustained against UCLA.

If the Ducks do not move around its scholarship players, then it'll need to turn to Lucas Noland, a preferred walk-on from Tualatin, Ore., to relieve Addison and/or McKinley III.

Noland replaced McKinley III during the third quarter Saturday. Last season, he played in five games and failed to record a statistic. This season, he's played in all seven games and had one tackle against Stony Brook heading into the matchup versus Colorado.

While the Tualatin native did finish the game, it seems likely the Ducks would want a scholarship, highly-touted prospect to step into a larger role even if they lack experience.

If all those injured players are able to go, the Ducks' defense should look as expected next weekend in Seattle. But if some injuries linger, then some Ducks could be playing new positions as Oregon tries to three-peat at Pac-12 champions.

More from Ducks Digest

No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeat Colorado 52-29 led by Anthony Brown's Career Game

WATCH: Mario Cristobal Reacts to 52-29 Thrashing of Colorado

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE