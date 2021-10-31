No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeat Colorado 52-29

The Ducks improved to 7-1 with an emphatic performance by the offense.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 52-29 to stay in the drivers' seat to win the Pac-12 for the third season in a row.

Here's how it went down.

1st Quarter

Oregon came out swinging with a statement pass to Travis Dye midfield for the first down. Dye carried for 20 yards and then makes an impressive twist-around catch to score the first Oregon touchdown of the day. The drive was aided by two offsides and one holding call against Colorado. The Ducks are trending to forcing several offsides calls, as we see versus the Buffs.

The offensive line begins with TJ Bass, George Moore, Ryan Walk, Steven Jones, and Malaesala Aumavae Laulu in order from left to right. Alex Forsyth missed his fourth straight game due to back spasms.

Byron Cardwell saw three plays of action with a run-in touchdown leading the Ducks to two scores in a row on their first two drives.

The Ducks' defense was also fired up with an angry hit by Noah Sewell and Mase Funa against Brady Russell, who got the first down for Colorado for a price. Bryan Addison also started a strong overall performance with a hard tackle against Matt Lynch followed by an illegal formation penalty on Colorado.

Anthony Brown completed two throws to Troy Franklin and Johnny Johnson III for a first down and 23 yards, respectively. Seven McGee ran for the first down to end the quarter.

2nd Quarter

Dawson Jaramillo came in at left guard for the Ducks, replacing George Moore and keeping the rotation up front shifting. Jaramillo received praise for being a “Swiss Army Knife” lineman from coaches. This is one instance of many offensive line rotations.

Troy Franklin takes a 28-yard pass from Brown to the house for an Oregon touchdown — the first of the freshman's career. At this point, Colorado only had 22 yards overall with Oregon at 215 yards. The next Colorado drive delivered a touchdown from Ty Robinson to put Colorado on the board.

Jaylon Redd caught a pass from Brown to bring the Ducks to first-and-goal. Dye added a rushing touchdown to push the Ducks out to a 21-7 lead.

Then, an impressive catch by Brenden Rice brings the Buffs to first-and-goal. Alex Fontenot gets the Colorado touchdown with a wide open catch on fourth-and-goal.

Dye carried for a first down but the ball pops out for a fumble. Steven Jones jumped on it to recover with fired enthusiasm. After review, the recovery was confirmed, and the Ducks get a first down.

After being stopped in the red-zone, Camden Lewis kicked a field goal to end the half with the Ducks leading 31-14.

3rd Quarter

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis threw into no-mans-land after pressure from Addison and Kayvon Thibodeaux, giving the ball to the Ducks.

Dye took a reception from Brown for 28 yards leading to a first down as Jaramillo came in again at left guard. Dye submits his third touchdown for the day on a two-yard scamper to put the Ducks up 37-14.

With a little more than four minutes left in the quarter, safety Daymon David was injured, holding his right shoulder and sprawled on the "O" at midfield.

Johnson III was called for targeting. The call was confirmed after review, and he will sit out the first half of the Washington game next week.

Popo Aumavae and Jamal Hill and a whole flock of Ducks forced Lewis to throw away for second down. This led to a sack from Adrian Jackson.

Brown ran the ball in for a touchdown, but the score was called back due to a holding call on Devon Williams. Williams responded to that penalty by catching a pass from Brown for a touchdown.

The quarter ended with Verone McKinley III coming down with an injury. Oregon led 45-14 entering the fourth.

4th Quarter

After an electric “Shout," Jackson tackled Fontenot for a loss of one yard, but Fontenot would punch it in for another Colorado touchdown on another fourth-and-goal to make it 45-21.

Ty Thompson came in as backups began to rotate into the game at the beginning of the quarter as it appeared Oregon was running away with it, while the offensive line rotation changed to Moore, Jaramillo, Walk, Jones, and Aumavae-Laulu from left to right. The freshman took a quarterback keeper for a first down to respond to the Colorado touchdown but then proceeded to throw a pick to Isaiah Lewis.

Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Brenden Rice, followed by a two-point conversion by Chase Penry to make it 45-29. This became the Buffaloes' second-highest scoring game of the season, with their highest point count being 34 against Arizona.

Brown’s pass to DJ Johnson is complete for an Oregon touchdown. The play is called back due to a penalty, but is followed with a touchdown from McGee — the first of his career.

The Ducks win with the score Oregon 52 to Colorado 29.

