Oregon Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ohio State

The last time the Oregon Ducks faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Marcus Mariota-led team put up 20 points through the first three quarters and put up a goose egg in the fourth quarter with a national championship on the line.

Oregon needs much more if it is to upset the No. 3 team in the country on its home turf. The Ducks must score in bunches if they want to keep pace with the stacked Buckeyes offense.

Here are three players that can help them do just that.

1. CJ Verdell-Running Back

This may seem like an obvious pick, but Verdell has an opportunity to be a game-wrecker because the Buckeyes' run defense is vulnerable. Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim ran all over Ohio State last week for 163 yards (5.4 YPC) and a pair of touchdowns on 30 carries.

It's not crazy to say that with a similar workload, Verdell could amount to the same production against this defense. The Buckeyes are still figuring out their starting linebackers after losing Pete Werner and Baron Browning to the NFL. If the Ducks can attack the Buckeyes in the run game and control the line of scrimmage in run blocking, that will set up the rest of the offense nicely.

Verdell carried the ball 18 times against Fresno State and totaled 74 yards and a touchdown. His production could be the focal point for the Oregon offense on Saturday, but the coaches will have to increase his touches for him to put a dent in the Buckeyes' defense.

Keeping the Ohio State defense winded and on the field is a massive win for Oregon, as it keeps the explosive Buckeyes off the field and lets the Ducks' offense get comfortable in a hostile environment. Furthermore, converting third downs will be a huge part of keeping drives alive, something the Ducks didn't do particularly well against Fresno State.

2. Johnny Johnson III - Wide Receiver

Johnson is due for a big performance on the brightest stage. The Ohio State secondary may be without three very important players in Sevyn Banks, Cameron Brown, and Josh Proctor. The former two missed the Buckeyes season opener against Minnesota and were replaced by two freshmen in the starting lineup.

Joe Moorhead should be strategizing to attack those freshmen and be more aggressive in the passing game. Johnson can get behind a secondary and make huge plays, as he did against Fresno State on the long touchdown catch.

Johnson is also an outstanding route runner and may run loose against the Buckeyes' young defensive backs. If Anthony Brown has time to throw, the Ducks' passing offense could exchange blows with the Buckeyes.

If the game gets into a fourth-quarter dogfight and the Ducks need to put together a drive, Johnson is reliable and automatic when the pressure is high. It's remarkable how a quarterback's security blanket is also his number one option at receiver.

3. Ryan Walk/T.J. Bass-Offensive Line

There are two words to explain why I chose these two interior offensive linemen.

Haskell. Garrett.

Garrett is the most dominant player on the Buckeyes' defense. He is a freak of nature that can rip a team's offensive game plan to shreds because of his athleticism and speed.

He lines up in either A gap in the middle of the defensive line, but moves like an edge rusher. He is so quick off the snap and can blow by even the fastest of guards. He should be the biggest priority for the Ducks' offensive line to keep an eye on.

Garrett can also bat down passes with his underrated leaping ability. His motor is supreme for a guy his size (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) and he can bounce off of blocks to bring down running backs or chase down a scrambling quarterback. He's a player whose impact doesn't show up on the stat sheet but is quite evident on film.

Walk (right guard) and Bass (left guard) will have one of the biggest challenges they'll face in the college ranks. For the other two players on this list to succeed and the Ducks to prevail in Columbus on Saturday, Walk and Bass, and the entire offensive line will have to play smart, fast, and physical.

