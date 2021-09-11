Ohio State Defensive Players to Watch vs. Oregon

How efficiently can Oregon move the ball against the Buckeyes' defense?

The Ducks face an Ohio State defense loaded with talent, but one that underperformed and gave up 31 points to an unranked Minnesota squad. Here are the top defensive players to watch against Oregon Saturday.

Haskell Garrett-Defensive tackle

Haskell Garrett (92) scores a touchdown after picking up a fumble against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the third quarter of the Ohio State season opener. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Garrett is the main force on the Ohio State defensive line and is one of the most experienced players on this team, returning to Columbus for a "super senior" season. He made a big impact against Minnesota, scoring some points of his own on a 32-yard scoop and score that came in the third quarter after a strip sack by another player on this list.

The touchdown gave the Buckeyes a much-needed spark and extended their lead to 31-21. Listed at 6'2", 300 pounds, the 2020 CBS All-American could be a handful for the Oregon offensive line Saturday and should be a key focus for Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal's game plan in the trenches.

Zach Harrison-Defensive End

Zach Harrison (9) rushes Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in a game against the Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Like Garrett, Harrison brings a lot of experience to the table and was also on preseason award watchlists such as the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik award for the best defensive player in college football. Harrison is one of the top pass rushers on this squad and made his presence felt against the Gophers by forcing the aforementioned fumble after stripping the ball from quarterback Tanner Morgan.

In the 2020 season he tallied 14 total tackles and was able to get into the backfield for two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Harrison is another talented player up front for the Buckeyes who has a well-rounded skillset and is one the Ducks will need to key in on to establish themselves on the ground.

Teradja Mitchell-Linebacker

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) tries to block the throw of Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2). © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mitchell enters the 2021 season stepping into a larger role for the Buckeyes after seeing most of his play time on special teams role in previous years. Now he's one of the most experienced players on this defense and is the leader of the linebacker corps.

He was second on the team in tackles against Minnesota with 10 a week ago and also recorded a tackle for loss. The Buckeyes need another strong performance from Mitchell if they want to slow down Oregon's rushing attack and force Anthony Brown to move the ball through the air.

Josh Proctor-Safety

Josh Proctor (41) returns an interception against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Proctor is one of the veteran defensive backs on the Ohio State roster and has played in 27 games over his three years in Columbus. A 2020 Big Ten honorable mention, he was very active in the game against Minnesota, totaling seven tackles and an interception, but the interception was wiped out following a roughing the passer penalty.

Proctor is one of multiple defensive backs questionable for Saturday's game against the Ducks after exiting last week's game with an apparent shoulder injury. If he's able to go he'll be a key factor in leading an inexperienced secondary for Defensive Coordinator Kerry Coombs.

