Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Couldn't Believe Dan Lanning’s Rare Comments

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has consistently declined answering one question: Who on the team has had an offseason that makes them poised for a breakout season?

Ask Lanning to single out an emerging star, and he will typically redirected the attention toward the entire team. Except for at 2026 Big Ten Media Days, when Lanning made a rare exception, and named wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart during fall camp | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

Dan Lanning’s Rare Evan Stewart Pick Caught Him Off Guard

The atypical endorsement by Lanning even caught Stewart by surprise. Stewart revealed he actually needed proof that Lanning had said it.

“It was greatly appreciated, just because I know that, as y’all know, he never answers those type of questions,” Stewart said. “So it caught me kind of off guard too. When people were telling me, I had to go and watch it to make sure that people weren’t lying, you know what I’m saying?”

Lanning later spoke directly with Stewart about the praise.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

“He came up to me. He told me, he was like, ‘You know, I never did that before,’” Stewart said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I didn’t expect that.’ But I appreciate it for sure.”

It's clear that Stewart's offseason has turned the head of Oregon's head coach.

There is a noticeable confidence in Stewart heading into the 2026 season. Sitting down with reporters after practices, he is upbeat and engaging while carrying himself like a leader who feels good about his veteran experience.

Why does this matter? Lanning breaking from his norm, and then discussing it directly with Stewart, shows his confidence in the former five-star recruit from Texas. Stewart’s reaction shows the gesture resonated with him, particularly because his coach backed him in such a public way, on the Pat McAfee Show.

Now, Stewart has an opportunity to turn Lanning’s rare prediction into one of Oregon’s defining storylines this season.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning's Endorsement Of Evan Stewart

Here is what Lanning said.

“I always hate this question, by the way,” Lanning said. “I’m going to actually give you a name this time. Normally, I sidestep it.”

“Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason,” Lanning continued. “He was out for us last year. He was injured during the year, but I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year. We have a lot of great players, so it’s unfair for me to pick one, but he’s had a great offseason. I’m excited to see what he can create this year.”

Stewart did not appear in a game in 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon, suffered in June of 2025. How he returns, after a serious recovery, is one of the biggest questions facing the Ducks offense this season.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Evan Stewart's Speed

Stewart is not just carrying himself differently around reporters, it appears he has showed big changes on the football field, too.

Stewart’s longtime trainer, Craig LeBlanc, who has worked with the receiver for seven years, says he has never seen Stewart display the kind of speed he showed during their latest workout. Stewart was already known for his speed before the injury, making LeBlanc's comments eye-catching.

“He’s visibly faster,” Stewart’s trainer told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I didn’t have a GPS on him yesterday, but I’ve worked with him for seven years and I’ve never seen speed like he has right now. It’s explosive.”

Will speedy Stewart become the go-to for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in 2026? Moore lost his top-two receiving threats from 2025 in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Transfer safety Koi Perich, who competes vs. Stewart at practice, did his part to fuel the flames of anticipation. He didn't mince words when he declared his belief that Stewart is "one of the best receivers in the country."

Nov 12, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks Evan Stewart looks on during media day. Mandatory Credit: Oregon Athletics via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Evan Stewart is a problem. And he is going to be a problem. That man has the best feet I've seen at a wide receiver," Perich said.

In his first Oregon season in 2024, after transferring from Texas A&M, Stewart finished second among Ducks with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He was catching passes from now- Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Flash forward to 2026 and Stewart has a chance to prove Lanning (among others) right.

The Oregon football season kicks off on Sept. 5 in Autzen Stadium vs. the Boise State Broncos. When Stewart takes the field in 2026, Ducks fans will get their first look at the receiver following what appears to have been a transformative offseason.

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