Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Makes One Thing Clear About His Summer Plans

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart is entering one of the biggest seasons of his football career, but his focus this summer is not centered around hype, statistics or NFL Draft projections.

Stewart made it clear that his offseason priorities are rooted in something much simpler and something he admits he's never done before: eliminating specific weaknesses from his game before his final season of eligibility.

oregon ducks evan stewart name image likeness nil deal jeremiah smith ohio state buckeyes cam coleman texas longhorns | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

As Stewart looks to bounce back from a season-ending injury in 2025, he has big plans for this offseason... which is great news for the Ducks and quarterback Dante Moore, who lost his top-two receiving threats from last season in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Evan Stewart's Summer Goals

What makes Stewart’s comments especially interesting is the level of self awareness. He openly acknowledges that earlier in his career, he spent more time leaning into strengths than attacking flaws. After his torn patellar tendon injury forced a mental shift, he sounds like a player who wants to reach a new level of play.

“My weaknesses. I never really worked on my weaknesses. My weakness was really dropping the ball early on in my career. I just had lackadaisical drops, and then I worked on it, and got really good at catching," Stewart said of his goals this summer.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart, center, celebrates scoring a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart also hinted that Oregon’s coaching staff challenged him in ways previous stops may not have. Once he arrived in Eugene, the Ducks identified several areas of improvement, signaling the level of detail Oregon expects from receivers with NFL potential.

"When I got to Oregon, they were telling me a whole bunch of other things I needed to work on. And so I would say, when I sat for this past year, it allowed me to hone in on those not physically, because I wasn't able to move. So I got to look at other players who had things that I needed to work on," Stewart continued.

"That's really just been the whole mindset - work on your weaknesses, and if I turn the weaknesses into strengths, I have no weaknesses," Stewart said

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A forced pause due to his injury could end up elevating Stewart in new ways. Film driven growth can often sharpen route running and overall football IQ in ways pure athletic training cannot.

Evan Stewart And Dante Moore's Mindsets

Zooming out, the bigger picture is how Stewart's summer goals align with Moore's.

Both Ducks independently described an offseason centered around self-scouting and avoiding complacency at all costs. Neither sounded satisfied coming out of spring football despite Oregon entering the 2026 season with national championship expectations.

Moore emphasized “getting everybody on the same page” and raising the standard for the entire offense. Stewart’s comments fit naturally into that same theme: identifying flaws and removing them from his game entirely.

Each have the natural talent - which is getting attention from NFL evaluators. However, both know that this summer is crucial for Oregon's team and referenced film study and mental processing more than physical ability. Moore talked about reviewing installs, identifying mistakes while Stewart described studying other players.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Oregon, the timing matters. Stewart is already one of the Ducks’ most dangerous offensive weapons, but his offseason approach suggests he is chasing something bigger than production. Can he become Moore's go-to?

As a junior in 2024, Stewart played in 13 of Oregon's 14 games, finishing second on the team with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. His production also highlighted his explosiveness within Oregon’s offense. Stewart recorded two 100 yard games and consistently generated chunk plays, finishing with 23 receptions of 10 plus yards, including seven gains over 20 yards and multiple catches of 60 plus yards.

Heading into a pivotal 2026 season, Stewart appears focused on becoming a more complete receiver with fewer weaknesses for defenses to attack.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With leaders like Stewart and Moore openly emphasizing refinement and accountability, Oregon’s offense is beginning to sound like a group determined to maximize one of the most talented rosters in college football.

Something to keep an eye on is Moore and Stewart as they head to Japan this summer apart of the Oregon Ducks NIL collective Division Street's "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club." The historic partnership will bring Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Moore, Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to Japan.

The main purpose behind the trip is to teach and introduce American football to Japanese students at The American School in Japan... and surely the Ducks will connect even further on their international adventure.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.