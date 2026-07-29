Evan Stewart’s Trainer Shares Insight Into Oregon Star’s Injury Recovery
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A big injury question looms over the Oregon Ducks entering the 2026 season: will receiver Evan Stewart return better-than-ever after a torn patellar tendon injury ended his 2025 season?
Stewart’s longtime trainer, Craig LeBlanc, who has worked with the receiver for seven years, says he has never seen Stewart display the kind of speed he showed during their latest workout. His familiarity with the former 5-star recruit gives him a unique perspective on Stewart’s progress.
Evan Stewart's Trainer Shares Insight Into Injury Recovery
“He’s visibly faster,” Stewart’s trainer told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “I didn’t have a GPS on him yesterday, but I’ve worked with him for seven years and I’ve never seen speed like he has right now. It’s explosive.”
Stewart was already known for his speed before the injury, making LeBlanc's comments eye-catching.
The timing of Stewart's comeback is important: He is entering arguably the biggest season of his football career, and the Ducks are looking for a go-to weapon for quarterback Dante Moore, who lost his top-two receiving threats from 2025 in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Beyond rebuilding Stewart’s straight-line speed, his trainer said their work has focused on restoring strength in his injured right leg and creating balance between both sides of his body.
“His focus has been on strengthening his right leg and balancing his strength post-injury, which is crucial,” LeBlanc said. “After an injury like that, it’s important to get it back to strength, but also make sure the left and right are equally strong so there aren’t any imbalances that could lead to injury. I think he’s there.”
This offseason has been a busy one for Stewart, who attended Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s wideout workshop, where he trained alongside Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith, Miami standout Malachi Toney and other receivers per LeBlanc. The session was led by trainers from Gold Feet Global and Brandon White’s Receiver Factory, two groups well known for working with NFL and college skill players.
“He is absolutely on a whole new level,” LeBlanc told Amaranthus. “He’s more dialed in than ever. Stronger, faster than ever. He’s going to have a massive year.”
While this exciting news comes from someone invested in Stewart’s success, it's still notable. The videos that LeBlank posted on X of Stewart working out at SMU in Dallas, Texas, show that the Duck has regained an important part of what made him elite: his explosiveness.
Evan Stewart's Final Season Of College Eligibility
Oregon football opens fall camp in early August, offering a clearer look at Stewart’s progress in his comeback. It looks like the Ducks could have a bit of a three-headed monster at receiver in Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning also offered some insight this spring into Stewart's recovery and it echoes the same sentiment that LeBlanc shared.
"This has been Evan's best spring since I've been here. I'm really excited about the growth. I think when you have something that's not there for a while, and you don't get the opportunity to do it, you're really hungry when you come back. And I've seen the maturity from him. I've seen him really level up in execution, be a guy that we can count on this spring," Lanning said.
In his first Oregon season in 2024, after transferring from Texas A&M, Stewart finished second among Ducks with 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. He had at least one catch in 12 of 13 games played and recorded a pair of 100-yard receiving games. He consistently generated chunk plays, finishing with 23 receptions of 10 plus yards, including seven gains over 20 yards and multiple catches of 60 plus yards.
Stewart came up big when the Ducks needed him most, vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in a top-three matchup: he caught seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.
Stewart suffered his injury in June of 2025, which forced him to miss the entirety of the 2025 football season. Now, Stewart has one season left of eligibility and a great opportunity to show that his injury has not (literally) slowed him down. His trainer's optimism, paired with Lanning's "hungry" comments give an exciting edge to Stewart's recovery.
If his progress translates to the field, Oregon is getting an electric veteran receiver that could have a quick impact on the 2026 season.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus