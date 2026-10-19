Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart Reportedly Arrested On DUII Charge

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was booked into Springfield Municipal Jail early Sunday morning on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to multiple reports. Stewart was booked at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, and released approximately one hour later to teammate Dakorien Moore.

The reported booking followed Oregon’s 17-14 win over Nebraska at Autzen Stadium on Saturday night. Stewart did not play in that game because of an injury.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Oregon had not publicly acknowledged Stewart's arrest as of Monday morning.

Springfield Police told The Oregonian/OregonLive that online rumors of street racing involving Oregon football players were unfounded. Police said a separate pursuit was unrelated to Stewart’s alleged DUII.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning typically has a weekly press conference with the media on Monday night at 6:45 p.m.

Evan Stewart Missed Oregon’s Win Over Nebraska

Stewart’s absence against Nebraska came after he was listed as questionable and later downgraded to doubtful. He ultimately did not play.

Stewart has been a significant part of Oregon’s passing offense this season. Through the Nebraska game, he led the Ducks with 27 receptions for 352 yards and four touchdowns.

In Oregon’s previous game against UCLA, Stewart caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. His 44-yard touchdown reception helped give the Ducks a late opportunity in what became a 17-15 loss.

oregon ducks receiver evan stewart | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

The veteran receiver returned to action this season after missing the 2025 season while recovering from a torn patellar tendon.

Stewart arrived at Oregon after two seasons at Texas A&M, where he caught 53 passes for 649 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman. He added 38 catches for 514 yards and four touchdowns in his sophomore season.

The Liberty High School product from Frisco, Texas was one of the most coveted recruits in the 2022 class. A Five-Star Plus+ prospect out of Liberty High School, Stewart ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 2 among wide receivers and No. 1 in Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Oregon Prepares for Illinois

Oregon is scheduled to play Illinois on the road Saturday, Oct. 24. Stewart’s availability will be a storyline to monitor as the Ducks prepare for that matchup following their comeback win over Nebraska.

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart during fall camp | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on SI

After the Nebraska game, coach Dan Lanning discussed an offense operating without several players he had expected to have available, including Stewart, quarterback Dante Moore and receiver Jeremiah McClellan. Lanning’s postgame discussion of the team’s injury situation preceded the reported Sunday morning booking.

“We have enough talent and enough players to be better than we’ve been. That being said, it does look like a different group than the one we started the season with. We thought we were going to have Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and Dante Moore. There are some different pieces to the puzzle out there, and we’re working really, really hard to shuffle things around and figure it out,” Lanning said.

The Ducks enter this week with a 4-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. They travel to Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 24, to face an Illini team that is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

This article will be updated.

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