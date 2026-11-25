There is no shortage of storylines as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28 in Eugene. A Ducks win would almost certainly send them to the Big Ten Championship Game (except in one scenario) and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning asked fans to be "really annoying and really ornery" in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For one Husky, it will be a return to a familiar place: Washington running back Jayden Limar spent three seasons in Eugene before announcing his decision to transfer in January, before the Ducks' College Football Playoff Semifinal game vs. Indiana. He committed to Washington for his final season of eligibility about a week later.

What Dan Lanning Said About Jayden Limar

Limar is back healthy and producing for Washington, and Lanning made it clear he expects him to be a factor when Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) hosts the Huskies in its regular-season finale.

"Yeah, he's a talented player, and he plays with great violence and emotion. He runs hard. He's smart. He obviously made a lot of big plays while he was here in his time here. So, I'm excited to see what he's able to do," Lanning said.

Washington’s Jayden Limar celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His first season in Seattle got off to a rough start. Limar led Washington with 12 carries in the Week 1 win over Washington State before suffering an elbow injury that sidelined him for six games. Lanning didn't hide how tough that was to watch.

"Just kind of sick to your stomach when you see a guy like that get hurt early in the season. So glad he's back and able to contribute," Lanning said about Limar.

Now Limar is back and fresh off his best game as a Husky. In Washington's 27-24 overtime upset of defending national champion Indiana on Saturday, Limar rushed 17 times for a season-high 77 yards, scored on a 5-yard run that tied the game 14-14 and added a 17-yard catch. He played with a large brace still on his injured elbow.

"I think with Jayden (Limar) and some of the other pieces coming back for them, they've been able to add a little bit more to that run game that makes them more dynamic," Lanning said.

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Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jayden Limar (27) reacts with fans after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While transferring to Oregon's bitter rival turned a lot of heads, it's a return home for Limar, who grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington. The Ducks student section might not roll out the welcome mat for him, however.

What Jayden Limar Said About the Oregon-Washington Rivalry

Limar spoke about the Oregon-Washington rivalry back in February, at a National Signing Day Press conference. Limar was asked, "The (Oregon-Washington) rivalry was a big deal, especially a few years ago. Can you give us an insight of the rivalry from the Oregon side?"

Before Limar answered, Washington coach Jedd Fisch jumped in.

"You don't have to be politically correct. It's still a big deal, not just a couple years ago," Fisch said.

Then Limar gave his perspective and prediction.

"I mean, in all reality, it's the same thing as here but flipped. So, growing up, I hated Oregon. It's just what it is. I'm a diehard Washington fan," Limar said. "Obviously, when you're getting recruited, coaching becomes a big factor in where you're at and where you want to go. So, I ended up going up (to Oregon)."

"But, I mean, it's rivalry. We're going to win the game. That's all I really got to say on that," Limar said.

Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch, left, congratulates Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on his win after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Limar appeared in 33 games over three Oregon seasons, rushing for 442 yards and adding 207 receiving yards. In 2025, he rushed for 262 yards on 46 carries with three touchdowns across eight games.

Come Saturday, he will be back in Autzen but on the opponent sideline.

The Ducks host the Huskies (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. Oregon fans are encouraged to wear green.

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