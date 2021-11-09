Oregon Opens as Two Touchdown Favorite vs. Washington State

What pick should you make for Washington State @ #4 Oregon this Saturday?

The Ducks return home to Eugene with another huge matchup, this time against the Washington State Cougars who've won four straight Pac-12 games.

Washington State Cougars (5-4, 4-2) @ No. 4 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1)

7:30 PM PST - ESPN

Odds via Sports Illustrated Sportsbook:

Spread: WSU +14 (-110) | ORE -14 (-105)

Moneyline: WSU (+450) | ORE (-568)

Total: 56 - Over: (-110) | Under: (-105)

Oregon is coming off a dominating and emotional victory over their rivals up north in Seattle. Now Oregon has to regroup as a very hot and resilient Washington State Cougars team comes to town on Saturday. There's a lot at stake for both teams in this one, as whoever wins takes full control of the Pac-12 North with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Washington State has had a very turbulent road to get to this point, with their head coach Nick Rolovich being fired midseason and along with numerous assistant. But even with that distraction the Cougars have won four straight conference games and are coming off a bye to make things even tougher for the Ducks.

Oregon will need to be ready for this Pac-12 after dark matchup as Washington State has given them plenty of trouble over the last seven years. The Ducks finally covered a game they were favored in last week against Washington, but this week I don’t see that happening again.

Washington State has a great passing attack and Oregon has had some trouble with that offense both historically and this season. I think the Ducks survive, but it won’t be an easy win.

Nick’s Pick (5-3): Washington State +14 (-110)

Steve Stephens IV injury "More significant than originally thought"

