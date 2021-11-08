Stephens Injury 'More significant than Originally Thought'

Oregon's depth in the secondary will be tested as they battle through some tough games to end Pac-12 play.

The Oregon defense has been restricted by injuries ever since the season started, overcoming injuries to star defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe early on to earn the big win over Ohio State.

Now preparing for their tenth game of the season, the Ducks will have to deal with yet another setback, as safety Steve Stephens IV is slated to miss an unspecified amount of time.

"Steve Stephens, the injury is a little bit more significant than originally thought so we're not sure exactly when he is to return," Cristobal said on Monday.

Stephens sustained what Cristobal called a "soft tissue injury" against Colorado on Oct. 30, and was reevaluated last week. He "had a chance" to play against Washington before ultimately being held out of the contest.

Earlier this season, the Ducks' depth in the defense backfield took a huge hit when safety Bennett Williams suffered a season-ending injury after a hot start alongside Verone McKinley. Williams snagged three interceptions in the first four games of the season, two of which came in the Arizona game to help Oregon hold off the Wildcats at home.

Tim DeRuyter turned to veteran safety Jordan Happle in Stephens' absence against the Washington Huskies and he came up with some big plays, highlighted by an interception of quarterback Dylan Morris despite wearing a club to protect an injured right hand.

DeRuyter is confident in Happle's abilities and expects him to play a big role in the team's remaining games.

"Really proud of Jordan. He's been a guy that's extremely dependable," he said on Monday. "He's a really smart football player and I think Coach Yates did a nice job of getting them clued into when they wanted to take their shots of grid routes."

DeRuyter walked through what he saw from Happle and the defense on Saturday when he was able to reel in an interception as he flew toward the sideline.

"They saw the formation, they anticipated the situation because it was right in the situation that we anticipated. What really helped them was Jeff Bassa and KT driving out of there in their panic drops to be able to put air under the ball. And he [Happle] just sat back there and was in a great position to go get it.

"He had a really good game, he had some nice tackles. Just a steady steady player that thankfully, he's playing at a level that we need him to, because as we go down the stretch here, he's gonna be playing a bunch for us."

The Ducks can also rotate in safeties Bryan Addison and true freshman Daymon David as they prepare to face an explosive Cougars' offense.

Oregon OL Ryan Walk to miss multiple weeks with injury, Jackson Powers-Johnson "ready to roll" ahead of WSU

