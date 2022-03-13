Best Photos From Oregon Spring Practice No. 2
The Ducks were back at it on the practice field, looking to pick up where they left off on Thursday.
Check out some of the best flicks from Saturday's practice, the second of 15 spring practices. All photos were taken by Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.
Ty Thompson & Bo Nix
Dan Lanning Warming Up
Tosh Lupoi
Best Photos From Oregon Spring Practice No. 2
Follow Scott for more of his work:
Why Jeffrey Bassa is Starting Spring Football at Inside Linebacker
After arriving as a four-star safety prospect, Bassa is leveling up in Eugene
WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps Second Spring Practice
Hear from the Ducks' head coach following Oregon's final practice ahead of spring break
Dan Lanning Installing Oregon's New-Look Defense "From the ground up"
The Ducks have a defensive-minded staff that should finally establish sustained success
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox