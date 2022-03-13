Skip to main content

Best Photos From Oregon Spring Practice No. 2

The Ducks were back at it on the practice field, looking to pick up where they left off on Thursday.

Check out some of the best flicks from Saturday's practice, the second of 15 spring practices. All photos were taken by Ducks Digest Photographer Scott Boldt.

Ty Thompson & Bo Nix

ty-thompson-bo-nix-talking-spring

Dan Lanning Warming Up

dan-lanning-warming-up-spring

Tosh Lupoi

tosh-lupoi-spring-practice

Best Photos From Oregon Spring Practice No. 2

dan-lanning-practice-2-spring

Dan Lanning

jeffrey-bassa-spring-practice
Play
Football

Why Jeffrey Bassa is Starting Spring Football at Inside Linebacker

After arriving as a four-star safety prospect, Bassa is leveling up in Eugene

Oregon Ducks
Dan Lanning Spring Practice No.2 Cropped
Play
Football

WATCH: Dan Lanning Recaps Second Spring Practice

Hear from the Ducks' head coach following Oregon's final practice ahead of spring break

Oregon Ducks
dan-lanning-practice
Play
Football

Dan Lanning Installing Oregon's New-Look Defense "From the ground up"

The Ducks have a defensive-minded staff that should finally establish sustained success

Oregon Ducks

