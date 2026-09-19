Quarterback Dylan Raiola Sounds Off on Oregon Ducks Debut

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks jumped out to a 49-point lead after one half against Portland State, meaning Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola had his first opportunity to make his Ducks debut in relief of starting quarterback Dante Moore.

Raiola did not disapppoint in his first game back from a broken leg that ended his season early with Nebraska before ultimately transferring to Oregon. The former Cornhusker finished his night completing all 11 pass attempts for 124 yards and three touchdowns against Portland State.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the 84-0 win, Raiola spoke about the feeling of being back on the field for the first time since the 2025 season:

"Yeah, I mean, it was so much fun. My coaches and teammates prepared me so well. And, you know, I'm just grateful. You know, I took a moment to kind of just, like when I came from, like the last time I got on a football field, I was walking off with a broken leg. And so kind of putting that in perspective to have a whole new change and everything, I'm just blessed to be a part of this program and a part of, you know, the win today," said Raiola.

Additionally, Moore spoke about Raiola's debut from his perspective, offering a glimpse into the dynamic of Oregon's quarterback room.

“Yeah, he had a blast out there. Every day at practice, he's pushing me. I'm pushing him. He's someone that's in the film, you know, with me tapping my shoulder, showing me this look of what they're going to do on defense. And he's just someone that the stat doesn't blow my mind. I mean, he does it at practice. He's someone that just takes control of the ball. He's dedicated to his craft, and he's just a great teammate to be around," Moore said.

Raiola was not the only Duck to make his first statement on Saturday, but the backup quarterback turned heads with his accuracy and decision making.

Everything Dylan Raiola Said

What He'll Remember Most

"The 'Shout.' I was so focused on the third down play, and everyone was having a great time doing the shout and I was kind of just, I don't know, I didn't really know what was going on. I was just worried about getting this touchdown and continuing to put points up on the board."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Importance of Game Reps

"Yeah, I think it means a lot. You have practice reps, but nothing simulates a game. So just being able to go out there and operate our system and not trying to do anything out of the normal. And success was there when we just did our job. Yeah, that made it easy for us."

Benefits of the Running Game

"I mean, obviously when you can run the football, stuff opens up in the pass game. And I think you saw that Jordon (Davison), Dierre (Hil) running hard early. Their backs have a high standard in their room, so they know there's no drop-off. And then once we play action, you know, things are a little more open for us, and the O-line holds up great."

"So it makes football easier when you can just hand the ball off and rush for four yards, five yards at a time. And, you know, it makes it simple for all of us to kind of understand where we're going with what's going to be called and things like that."

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brady Bidwell (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Touchdown Pass to Brady Bidwell

"No, I just gave him a big hug, and I gave his dad (Josh Bidwell) a hug too. He's our pastor. I was just so happy for him. I mean, that was a serious hit. Like the guy fell off. He wasn't supposed to fall off. But you know, I'm just so happy for him. I mean, we, we just executed. That was all that came down to his execution and details. And, and that's what, that's what, you know, good results come."

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