Dante Moore Gets Candid About Footwork Adjustment After Portland State Win

EUGENE - Less than a week after being upset on the road versus Oklahoma State, the Oregon Ducks returned to Autzen Stadium for a Friday night matchup with something to prove and a chip on their shoulder, particularly Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Moore led the Ducks to a statement 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings as Oregon wrapped up non-conference play.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Footwork Back on Track

A week ago, Moore went 14-of-29 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. This week, Moore only played one half of football, leading the Ducks to a 49-0 score before sitting out and letting backup quarterback and former Nebraska starter Dylan Raiola take over. In just one half, Moore connected with nine different receivers, finishing 19-of-23 for 280 yards and four touchdowns with an 83 percent completion rate.

After the loss to Oklahoma State, Moore's tendencies with his footwork, potentially having a tell on a run vs. pass play, came under heavy scrutiny in and out of Eugene. With a win under Portland State under his belt, Moore joked about the adjustments he made during the week:

“Yeah, I worked on my feet work alignment, so they can't call about that no more. It was a great first half. We went out there, went seven for seven on drives, I believe, and it was just great when we go out there and just do our 1/11," said Moore.

"No one handling no one else's job, so we make sure go out there and just stay. You know, one-play mentality. It was some great plays. A lot of great in the run game. When the run game is there, the pass game shows up. So got to give great, you know, kudos to the trenches and the running backs."

But Moore wasn’t the only quarterback who found success Friday night. Oregon cycled through five quarterbacks throughout the course of the game, but perhaps one of the biggest takeaways from Friday’s dominant win over Portland State was former Nebraska starting quarterback Dylan Raiola’s perfect debut in green and yellow. The former Husker finished the game 11-of-11 for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

“Every day at practice, he's pushing me. I'm pushing him,” said Moore postgame. “He's someone that just takes control of the ball. He's dedicated to his craft, and he's just a great teammate to be around.”

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off the ball to Oregon running back Da'jaun Riggs as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a rough showing against Oklahoma State, Moore’s performance was important heading into Oregon’s upcoming matchup with USC. The rhythm, efficiency and confidence he showed against Portland State gives him strong performance to build on as Oregon turns its attention toward conference play.

Everything Dante Moore Said

Oregon’s Response After Oklahoma State

“This whole week was great. It was some adversity that was shown, of course, last weekend, but I feel like it was needed. It showed us who we are as a team, and we didn't shy away from it. We attacked it starting Monday, and Coach Lanning pushed us.

“When there were mistakes that happened, we made sure we repeated that play and make sure we attacked it. So this game, you know, showed how we practiced this week. We got way more better plays to make out there and fix some mistakes, but it's a game of football, and there's no better feeling than having to win.”

Measuring Oregon’s Improvement Against Portland State

“I think this shows us as an offense, as a defense, and special teams. I mean, this was the first time this year we went out there, our first drive, and scored. And when we started fast in the offense, we're undefeated here. So just making sure that when we had those standards of when we go out there starting fast, third down conversions, these plays when your numbers call because there's, I guess, 14 receivers touch the ball today."

"So it just shows that every player is locked in. Every player is bought into the process, and no one shied away from it.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore dances to “Shout!” as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Freshman Wide Receiver Messiah Hampton’s Breakout Performance

“Yeah, we call him the Prince of New York. He's someone that has been so dedicated. Had a great spring ball. Had a great fall camp. He's just someone that just puts the, you know, puts the work in, and when his number isn't called, he's still gonna put the work in."

"And when he had his number called today, I mean, he does it at practice. We're all not surprised. He should have scored three times when he got called back. But he's just someone that is so dedicated, and he's a great teammate, great person. I mean, he's just someone that's amazing.”

Leadership and Accountability After Monday’s Meeting

“Leadership is huge. I feel like me as well as a player. I think I can get. And I think I know I can get better as a leader. A lot of us players — that's something we're attacking. And this whole week, we made sure that when something didn't look right, that we upheld the standard and make sure that it get fixed right then and there."

"Come game time, there was a lot of guys that got into the game, and we just made sure we stayed on the sidelines, coaching them, giving them the thoughts and the views we had on the field. So we're all in this together, and we're all dedicated.”

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola’s Perfect Debut

“Yeah, he had a blast out there. Every day at practice, he's pushing me. I'm pushing him. He's someone that's in the film, you know, with me tapping my shoulder, showing me this look of what they're going to do on defense. And he's just someone that the stat doesn't blow my mind. I mean, he does it at practice. He's someone that just takes control of the ball. He's dedicated to his craft, and he's just a great teammate to be around.”

Oregon’s Team Chemistry Through Three Games

“Yeah, I'll watch the game tomorrow. This team just shows who we are. We're just always looking for chances to get better. Of course, the game last week wasn't the best game, but I think our mentality coming in Sunday and just having a player-led meeting and our coaches being brought into the process, I think we're all just dedicated to just being here as a team and not, you know, turning and having one foot in, one foot out."

"Just shows that with whatever opportunity that comes in front of us, ready to attack. You know, just we did a great job tonight. We're gonna keep carrying this momentum, making sure that next week's the same way, and we're not inconsistent with it.”

The Value of a Stress-Relief Win Before USC

“I mean, a win is a win. No matter opponent, it's always nameless, faceless opponents, making sure that we just hold our standard, do our 1/11, and then handle business from there.”

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Accountability Looks Like in Practice

“When we break the huddle, if the huddle isn't broke fast enough against the ball, calling it back, redoing that practice. If I don't complete the right pass with the right ball placement, getting extra throws after practice. If it's me carrying out my faith this week, I was focused on my feet, make sure there's no tails about that."

"So it's just every player has that, and I think after practice, there'll be so many players on the field getting extra work, extra catches, extra run game footwork, just so many things. And that was something I attacked this week and going to do next week.”

Oregon’s Offensive Line

“Coach Terry and the O-line crew. I mean, they're just so really attention to the details when it comes to those things. I mean, when it comes to defensive calls, our calls, knowing where I'm hot at, just make sure we're all on the same page. You have extra meetings throughout the week. I mean, that's huge."

"And as a quarterback, that makes you feel comfortable back there in the pocket. Of course, mistakes happen tonight. Football. Gotta learn from it. But yeah, they've been doing a great job, and I just love them to death. And there are people that I would die for, and I know they're dying for me. So, I mean, when I have the O-linemen, they're so dedicated to just looking at me, make sure that I'm staying clean in the pocket. You gotta love your O-line.”

Tight Ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh Taking on Bigger Roles

“Yeah, JJ [Jamari Johnson]. He was a coach for this week, so we called him Coach JJ. Yeah, he was someone that just was on the field at practice. If he didn't see something correct, he would call it out. Kendre [Kendre Harrison] and Andrew [Andrew Olesh], A.J. [A.J. Pugliano]., I mean, Markus Dixon, all those guys in the tight end room, they're willing to get better, and they were watching film."

"They were asking me questions. They were dialed in with the game plan and the show today, and I'm glad they get in the end zone. You know that we're going to come back next week, have the momentum going, and the tight end room is going to be very connected.”

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