One Questionable Replay Review Looms in Oregon Ducks' Loss to Illinois

The Oregon Ducks lost their third game of the season on Saturday, falling to the Illinois Fighting Illini 21-10 on Saturday, but Illinois' game-sealing touchdown was not without controversy.

Questionable Replay Decision in Oregon vs. lllinois

Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. got his hand on the ball before Illinois receiver Collin Dixon caught the ball, bobbled it, and secure possession again while going to the ground in the end zone. The play was officially reviewed by the officials, and they determined they did not have indisputable evidence of the Illinois receiver losing possession if or when the ball hits the ground.

Oct 10, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) tries to evade Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley (4) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Dixon adds to the Illini lead 🤩@IlliniFootball extends the advantage with another touchdown!



Watch on @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/Yjy0ROLIgq — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) October 24, 2026

During Big Ten Conference games, the conversations between the on-field referee and replay officials is made available for TV viewers. During the conversation over the Dixon touchdown reception from Illinois quarterback Michael Clayton II, the officials noted that Dixon's hand moves on the ball, but they did find of evidence of the ball moving without control.

That touchdown gave Illinois a 21-10 lead with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Ducks offense. The Fighting Illini already led 14-10 before Dixon's touchdown catch, but the late score made it a two-possession game.

Oregon Ducks Offensive Miscues Continue

While Oregon was without wide receivers Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan, Messiah Hampton, and Jalen Lott, the Ducks struggled to string together scoring drives on offense. Quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 27 of 41 passes for 246 yards. On the ground, the Ducks averaged 5.6 yards per carry as a team, totaling 180 yards with one touchdown.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon finished with 19 first downs compared to Illinois' 15, but the Ducks struggled to find the end zone. Settling for field goals four times, Oregon kicker Gage Hurych missed his first kicks of the season, finishing one for four on the day with multiple attempts over 50 yards.

The offense stalled out of halftime with consecutive three and outs, putting the defense back onto the field.

The Ducks defense forced a fumble and held Illinois to 89 passing yards, but the Fighting Illini rushed for 225 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. A potential interception from safety Peyton Woodyard was overturned by replay officials after the ball appeared to hit the ground and move around while Woodyard hit the ground. Because of a TV timeout, the conversation among replay officials and the on-field referee was not broadcast.

Ultimately, the Illinois offense was able to find the end zone when it counted, though, unlike Raiola and the Oregon offense.

What Oregon's Third Loss Means

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss to Illinois, the Ducks chances for the College Football Playoff are essentially zero. The climb to the Big Ten Conference Championship Game would have needed help from the top teams in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Ducks still have challenges against No. 24 Northwestern and No. 3 Ohio State on the schedule, even if the status of Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is uncertain. Later on the Oregon schedule are Michigan, Michigan State, and Washington as the Ducks' expectations shift from CFP to bowl eligibility.

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