EUGENE - Fog rolled into Autzen Stadium, ponchos rained onto the field from angry Oregon fans and an entire Senior Day crowd held its breath through two overtimes.

Highs, lows and a fight to the very end. In one game on Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon's 2026 regular season played out all over again.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to a referee during the first half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the end, the No. 24 Washington Huskies beat the No. 12 Oregon Ducks 33-27 in double overtime. The loss ruined Oregon's hopes of reaching the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. It was Oregon's first home loss to Washington since 2022, the first overtime game at Autzen since 2018 (also against the Huskies) and the stadium's first double-overtime game since 2015.

The Ducks fought back from a 27-13 hole. Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson threw a fourth-down touchdown pass to tight end Kendre Harrison that tied it with 1:09 left in regulation. He became the first Ducks tight end to throw a touchdown pass since at least 1996 and it sent fans into a frenzy, dreaming of punching their ticket to compete for a Big Ten crown in Indianapolis.

The final score doesn't tell the full story of the charged rivalry game. Here are three things you may have missed on TV.

This weekly column will publish the day after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

1. Oregon and Washington Scuffle

No love lost. Tempers boiled over after the final whistle at Autzen Stadium as the Huskies danced on the "O" and celebrated in the end zone with their fans. At first it looked like the scuffles would be kept to a minimum and broken up, as seen in the video below.

Washington upsets Oregon and things got a little chippy on the field. Was broken up. pic.twitter.com/cIlUMAauZb — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 29, 2026

However, shortly after, things escalated. The video below shows how Oregon coach Dan Lanning stepped into the middle of a postgame confrontation to help separate players.

The disbelief, shock and disappointment were palpable on Oregon's sideline. The Ducks had no plan B. They had prepared to beat Washington and play for a Big Ten title.

It's another emotional chapter into the Oregon-Washington rivalry. Lanning lost his first three meetings with the Huskies, all by three points, including two in 2023 that kept the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff. Oregon then flipped the rivalry with double-digit wins in 2024 and 2025, and Lanning was 4-0 against Washington coach Jedd Fisch before Saturday.

Saturday was Oregon's only fourth home loss of Lanning's tenure.

There was a heated confrontation after Oregon's loss to Washington pic.twitter.com/1TKuVW6IbD — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) November 29, 2026

"There's an emotional, and then there's a mature response, and we got to challenge ourselves and not be irrational, and then really focus on what is the next step for you personally, and then for us as a team," Lanning said after the loss.

Oregon kicker Gage Hurych's go-ahead extra point doinked off the left upright with 1:09 left, but Lanning made it clear afterward that the loss "doesn't come down to one play."

2. Dylan Raiola Doesn't Sugar Coat His Plans

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After the loss, I asked Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola what his message is to the younger players (including his younger brother Dayton Raiola) in the locker room after an emotional end to the 2026 season. Raiola's answer was honest and he acknowledged the reality of today's college football of the transfer portal.

"Right now we kind of need to give everybody their space. Emotions are all over the place," Raiola said. "And with this new age of college football, there's conversations about people leaving and stuff. So it's hard. Like, obviously after you lose, no one wants to be like, 'I'm staying here.' Unless, like, you're really locked in. Like, I'm locked in."

Raiola's "locked in" comment was a notable answer from a quarterback whose future, like Oregon's at the position, has been one of the biggest questions of the season. Raiola transferred from Nebraska expecting to back up starter Dante Moore. Instead, he was thrust into a starting role after Moore suffered a concussion against USC in Week 4, and he has started every game since mid-October.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks to the locker room before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiola completed 21 of 35 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown without any turnovers.

Raiola said the next step is to let everyone work through it.

"You've got to give people their time, let them feel what they feel, and then after they go through what they feel, you come to a conclusion and find ways to move forward through this tough situation," Raiola continued.

Lanning has excelled at retention throughout his five seasons in Eugene but the reality of the transfer-portal era is how tough that feat is. With signing day, bowl preparation and NFL decisions looming, Lanning mentioned he will be having "a ton" of conversations thoughout the next week on how to improve the program moving forward.

Dante Moore made sure to greet former Oregon RB Jayden Limar before leaving the field at Autzen Stadium for the final game of 2026.https://t.co/QmzhNZr8qb pic.twitter.com/OBgeEOLiWT — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 29, 2026

3. Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu's Mom and Dan Lanning

Saturday was also a day of celebration for the seniors and I always like to shed light on the positiives from the game. With families and friends of 21 seniors lined up to be honored at Autzen Stadium, one of the most emotional moments came before the game kicked off.

Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu's mom placed a lei around Lanning's neck.

Laloulu had a chance to leave for the NFL after last season, when he was the fourth Oregon player to be a Rimington Trophy finalist and a first-team All-American by the FWAA. Instead, he returned to Eugene to play his senior season for Lanning.

After the game, Laloulu met with the media for the last time postgame at Autzen.

"I'm forever in debt and I love Coach Lanning for the way he is and the way he leads the men, you know? It's easy just to talk, say all of this, but Coach Lanning really puts action behind everything that he says," Laloulu said.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles as linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) is honored as part of the senior class before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next up? The Ducks (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten) will wait to learn their bowl destination. Oregon will fall in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings and out of contention for a playoff berth.

It will take time to digest Oregon's 2026 season. Through all the highs and lows, it's been a privilege taking you behind the scenes of every Ducks game. Thanks for coming along for the ride.

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