Ranking Every Oregon Home Game From Least To Most Difficult

The Oregon Ducks host seven games at home out of the 12 games on their football schedule in 2026. Some are viewed as less difficult, while others are pushing the limit of being the most difficult game on the schedule.

Here is how each home game is ranked from least-to-most-difficult in Autzen Stadium.

Portland State

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will play against the Portland State Vikings on Sep. 18, 2026, and this will be the second regular-season home game of the season for the Ducks.

Many fans don't see this game as posing a threat to the Ducks, as the skill level of the lineup from top to bottom isn't on the same playing field. This is a filler game on the schedule for the Ducks, and this will be viewed as a tune-up for the starters and the rest of the lineup ahead of the remainder of their season.

Boise State

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game one can always be stressful due to teams being overhyped throughout the offseason, or simply not playing well together as a group. As for the Ducks, they have a sneaky matchup against a veteran Boise State program, but their talent level isn't on the same field as the Ducks. The star for the Boise State Broncos to watch out for is quarterback Maddux Madsen, who was the gunslinger the Ducks played against two seasons ago.

This is a game that the Ducks should win by multiple scores.

Northwestern

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Northwestern is next in terms of difficulty, as this is a game that takes a step up in competition compared to the two teams lower than the Wildcats on this list. Even though they are a step up, this team still doesn't compare to the Ducks, as this team has some solid pieces on both sides of the ball, but doesn't have a complete supporting cast of reliable depth. This will allow them to stay in the game for a short amount of time before the Ducks likely run away with it around the halftime mark.

The star for the Wildcats will be Aidan Chiles, who is the quarterback for the Wildcats. He joined the roster via the transfer portal after leaving the Michigan State program, in which he was a top player for the Spartans. This was a home run landing, but even still, his talent level won't be enough to stun the Ducks.

Nebraska

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a game that would have been much more difficult for the Ducks if their current quarterback, Dylan Raiola never made his way to Eugene and instead stayed with the Cornhuskers. The Cornhuskers have more talent than the Wildcats across the board, but they have more question marks that they are trying to solve this offseason. This is a team that will be battle-tested throughout the season, and ultimately, playing in Autzen Stadium will be too much for Nebraska.

Coach Matt Rhule knows how to coach and can make things interesting, but the Ducks have too much roster power for the Cornhuskers to compete in this one. Regardless, the Cornhuskers pose as a bigger threat than the Wildcats entering the season.

UCLA

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The UCLA Bruins are very comparable to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but it can always be tricky when playing against a coach who will coach a team with little film, as this is Coach Bob Chesney's first season as the head football coach. He will be returning some key pieces this season, but none. bigger than their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. Iamaleava is a former recruiting target for the Ducks and is someone that Dan Lanning is very familiar with.

Even if Iamaleava has a great game, they don't pose as much of a threat to the Oregon Ducks inside Autzen Stadium, as this game would be much more intriguing if it were in Los Angeles.

Washington

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after a timeout as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies pose as both a sneaky team in the Big Ten and a tough game for the Oregon Ducks, as this team is quite experienced in the positions that they need to be in order to make things interesting. The Huskies will be returning their biggest star, who is a reliable and gifted gunslinger, Demond Williams.

Williams and the Huskies will have a top offense in this upcoming season, and will be a team to know when it comes to throwing the ball, so the Ducks could have their hands full with stopping the pass game. The Ducks will also have to attack the rushing game against the Huskies, as this could be viewed as a weakness for the Huskies. This game will be closer than the others, although the Ducks will likely walk away with the win.

Michigan

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The toughest game that the Ducks will have inside Autzen Stadium this regular season will be against the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines are fresh off an average season, but with a recent coaching change and many huge additions through the transfer portal, the Wolverines are looking dangerous like their glory days. Their new coach, Kyle Whittingham, is one of the highest-IQ coaches when it comes to play calling and has helped his teams in the toughest situations.

The Wolverines biggest star that everyone will know is quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is entering his second season as a starter. He will have the chance to be the difference-maker in this game, but the star of this game will likely be freshman running back Savion Hiter. Hiter is set for a massive season with the Wolverines, and this could be a breakout game.

This is the biggest game for the Ducks other than the Ohio State Buckeyes. This game will be a split prediction for many, but as of now, the Ducks will likely enter the game as a slight favorite.

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