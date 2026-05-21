Oregon Football Prediction For Every Game On 2026 Schedule

The Oregon Ducks have one of the most intriguing rosters in college football this fall, led by returning quarterback Dante Moore and coach Dan Lanning. After making the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons, pushing deeper each time, can the Ducks keep their momentum and fight for a chance at a national championship?

It's a long season and Oregon's schedule is anything but easy.

Here is a full look into the regular season, along with a prediction for each game. Spoiler alert: The Ducks lose only one game in this prediction.

Game One - Oregon vs. Boise State (9/5/2026)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first game, the Oregon Ducks will take on the Boise State Broncos. This is a great first test for the Ducks, as they will be taking on a team that is viewed as a lower level, but can't be taken lightly. The Ducks will enter this game needing to make a statement, due to the questions surrounding the offensive coordinator change now that Drew Mehringer is taking charge following Will Stein's decision to accept the Kentucky Wildcats job.

This will be an offensive masterclass from quarterback Dante Moore, as this will be a game that he finishes with 300 yards due to the talent gap between the Broncos defensive backs and the Oregon Ducks wide receivers. The Ducks have returned many of their starters, including senior wide receiver Evan Stewart, who is coming back from a patellar tear.

This would be a great win for the Ducks to get the season started.

Ducks win, 42-14.

Game Two - Oregon at Oklahoma State (9/12/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will have another early test that can't be overlooked, as the Ducks will be taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Cowboys have a new offensive leader, as the nation's passing yards leader, Drew Mestemaker, is set to take over.

This is a game that the Ducks will have to come prepared for, or they could be upset early on. In the end, the defensive effort, thanks to new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton running the show, will win the game for the Ducks. This will be a game where the Ducks force two turnovers and win the contest.

Ducks win, 28-7

Game Three - Oregon vs. Portland State (9/18/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a must-win game, as Portland State is arguably the team that poses as the easiest opponent. This game will be beneficial, as this is a game that will likely showcase the younger talent and the backups who weren't as fortunate to receive playing time in the first two games of the season.

This will be one that the Ducks win in dominant fashion at Autzen Stadium, as the Ducks push their record to 3-0.

Oregon wins, 52-3

Game Four - Oregon at USC (9/26/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the toughest game for the Ducks up to this point, as this is one that will be marked on both teams' schedules thanks to some offseason shade being posted by the Trojans when it comes to the recruiting scene. This will be matchup No. 66 between Oregon and USC as the former Pac-12 rivals are now Big Ten rivals.

If the Ducks were to win this game, it would have to come from a great defensive effort against a solid passing offense. The Trojans have a returning quarterback in Jaiden Maiava, who has the chance to make the Heisman trophy ceremony as long as he can get similar help from his wide receiver group that he received last season with Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.

This is a game where the Ducks will need extra help in the defensive back room. The one player to watch out for in this game will be Brandon Finney Jr. due to his size and his lengthy arms that will allow him to swat the ball more against a team that likes to throw the ball the majority of the plays that they run on offense.

In the end the Ducks win on the road, but it remains close.

Oregon wins, 38-30.

Game Five - Oregon vs. UCLA (10/10/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning warms players up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the fifth game of the season, the Ducks will play another California team, as the Ducks will play against the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins have one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the country, as the Ducks will be playing against fourth-year quarterback and second-year UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Iamaleava has the talent to help his team win any game, but the surrounding cast hasn't been very helpful. Last season was a nightmare for the Bruins, but this season they will look to get back on track with a plethora of different weapons for their quarterback.

Even with the weapons the Bruins have, they still have some big holes on the offensive line, which will be attacked by the Ducks' pass rush. This is a game where Oregon dominates and sends a message to the rest of the Big Ten conference.

Oregon wins, 31-0.

Game Six - Oregon vs. Nebraska (10/17/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field before the game during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska is an offense that relies on the rushing attack, which is something that won't win many games against a defense like Oregon's. The Ducks' defense is too sound when it comes to filling gaps, as the front-seven is one of the best in college football. This game will seem a bit slower, but it will be due to the offense that the Cornhuskers run.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola and his new team will be victorious in their sixth game, bringing their record to 6-0 on the season.

Oregon wins, 21-3.

Game Seven - Oregon at Illinois (10/24/26)

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In game seven, the Ducks are back on the road in the Big Ten, and they will be facing a redshirt-senior quarterback, Katin Houser, who led the Illinois football team. This is a game where the Ducks' offense will be at its best, as the offense for the Ducks will be taking on a defense that is razor-thin in depth.

This is an experienced defense, but there isn't much room for error. The Ducks will have the chance to pick the defense apart, and this will likely be a game in which one of the wide receivers takes over. This is a game where one of the wide receivers finishes with at least two touchdowns and 100 yards. The first candidate to consider is returning wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Moore will have the chance to dominate on the outside and will have the chance to change the outcome of this game.

Oregon wins, 27-10.

Game Eight - Oregon vs. Northwestern (10/31/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive back Dillon Thieneman during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Halloween game. This is another great opportunity for the Ducks to leave a statement, as the Ducks are in a much better place with their roster and their talent than the Northwestern roster. Northwestern will need to contain the rushing attack in this game, but the offensive line is too strong for the Ducks for that to happen.

The Ducks will have a massive rushing game in this one, as they move forward to 8-0, with what looks to be a promising run towards the 12-team playoffs. This will seem like a tune-up game for the Ducks, but no game can be overlooked in the Big Ten.

Oregon wins, 34-6.

Game Nine - Oregon at Ohio State (11/07/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the toughest matchup on the Ducks regular season schedule, as the Oregon football team will be taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes have talent that is undeniable on both the offense and the defense, but at the very top is arguably the best player in college football, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Smith will be the center of the Ducks' game plan in this game, and they will have to respect his ability to get off the line, which will cushion the defensive backs. This leaves Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson with nothing short of a great opportunity. He will be the game-changer in this game, while the Ducks' offense ultimately stalls out.

The Ducks suffer their first loss of the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on the road.

Oregon loses, 27-10.

Game Ten - Oregon vs. Michigan (11/14/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks will be looking to move past their defeat against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but of they are going to do that, they will have to defeat a great Michigan team. Michigan is entering this first season with a new coach, Kyle Whittingham, and they will be led through the stoprum by returning sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood is one of the best game managers in the country, but if he can deliver on some big plays, then the Wolverines will have the chance to make this game ugly for the Ducks. Ultimately, the Ducks defense will shut down the Wolverines offense when it is needed most, and the Ducks will win, but not in the fashion they would have hoped.

Oregon wins 27-24.

Game 11 - Oregon at Michigan State (11/20/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has been on a downward trajectory since its star running back, Kenneth Walker, who is now on the Kansas City Chiefs, departed for the NFL. It is highly unlikely that they will find their stride in 2026, as they have seemingly taken another step back and are even viewed as one of the more disappointing teams in the Big Ten for college football.

The Ducks shouldn't have much of an issue in this one, as the defense will look to hold a shutout. This is a game that helps get the Ducks back on the right track. The Ducks win this game in blowout fashion.

The Ducks win 45-0.

Game 12 - Oregon vs. Washington (11/28/26)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game No. 12 is the final game of the regular season for the Ducks, as they end their season in their home stadium (Autzen Stadium). This game is what could be the make-or-break for the Ducks. If the Ducks get caught early, they could be in danger for the rest of the game on the defensive side; however, if they jump out to an early lead, this roster is disciplined enough to hold on to it.

That will be what happens, as the Ducks will get one of the best games out of Moore at the quarterback spot that they have had throughout his whole career. This is a game that will be worth remembering, as the Ducks win by two scores.

Oregon wins, 31-17.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.