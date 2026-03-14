Updated Recruiting Rankings After Four-Star Zane Rowe Commits to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks landed their sixth pledge of the 2027 recruiting class with four-star Zane Rowe announcing his commitment on Friday evening, and the Ducks jumped up to No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Rankings. Oregon landed Rowe out of a finalist group that consisted of Oklahoma, Washington, North Carolina, and the Ducks.

Team Roses' Zane Row (88) brings down Team Pearls' Javari Barnett (5) during the Under Armour All-America Game Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's class was previously ranked No. 10, but the addition of a top-100 prospect in Rowe. In 247Sports rankings, the Ducks jumped into the top 10, now ranked No. 8.

With his commitment, Rowe becomes the highest-ranked commit in the Ducks class, per Rivals, coming in at No. 100 overall. The four-star defensive lineman is the No. 13 recruit out Texas and the No. 11 defensive line prospect in the class of 2027 according to Rivals' rankings.

Despite being a junior in high school, Rowe was invited to participate in the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game. Listed at 6-4.5, 265 pounds, Rowe projects as a versatile defensive lineman. His high school highlights show him coming off of the edge making plays with his size and speed. However, 247Sports scout Gabe Brooks projects Rowe more as an interior defender at the college level.

Rowe also shows off his athleticism with a few highlights lining up at tight end for Guyer High School in Denton, Texas.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class With Zane Rowe

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have had some early success on the recruiting trail as they look to build another top-five class in the nation. The program has been one of the top recruiters in the Big Ten since joining the new conference, and that trend does not seem to be slowing down soon with Oregon already in the top 10 nationally.

Rowe is the Ducks' second commit from the state of Texas alongside four-star running back CaDarius McMiller, who committed to Oregon in February.

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

Drew Fielder, four-star offensive lineman

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Cam Pritchett, four-star defensive lineman

Avery Michael, three-star offensive lineman

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Although it's early in the recruiting cycle, the Ducks might be on flip watch for one of their own commits. Four-star recruit Drew Fielder has visited the USC Trojans multiple times for spring practices, and Oregon appears to be at risk of losing the Southern California offensive lineman.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Speaking of the Trojans, USC and Oregon are locked in a recruiting battle for five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson who is set to reveal his commitment on Saturday. The Trojans are currently the favorite to land Fa'alave-Johnson as USC continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

Landing a prospect like Rowe out of Texas becomes increasingly important for Lanning and the Ducks coaching staff because of the Trojans' emphasis on recruiting the state of California. While Oregon has beaten USC for a couple of recruits, like five-star safety Jett Washington in the class of 2026, the Trojans have also won their fair-share of recruitments.