The Legacy That Emmanuel Pregnon Leaves On Oregon's Offensive Line

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, in his one season in Eugene, played a major role for the team’s offensive line. Now, he looks to be a major piece for the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line after being selected with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite only being with Oregon for one season, Pregnon leaves behind a remarkable impact on the Ducks' offensive line, as his contributions helped guide the program to its second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Courtesy of Pregnon’s play, Oregon had one of the most efficient offensive lines in college football last season. Before arriving at Oregon for the 2025 season, Pregnon previously spent time with the Wyoming Cowboys and the USC Trojans.

In Pregnon’s one season with Oregon, the Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record, with both their losses coming to the national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers. One of those losses came in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, in which the Hoosiers dominated the Ducks from start to finish, winning 56-22.

The heartbreaking end to Oregon’s goal of winning the national championship, however, doesn’t take away from the accolades that Pregnon accomplished in his one season. As Pregnon enters his rookie season in the NFL, here’s a look at the legacy that he leaves behind in Eugene.

Emmanuel Pregnon's Oregon Legacy and Offensive Line Impact

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pregnon’s addition to Oregon only further strengthened the Ducks' offensive line, one of the most efficient in college football. Last season under Pregnon’s leadership, Oregon ranked in the top 20 in the country in fewest sacks allowed. The Ducks allowed an average of 1.27 sacks per game last season.

Three Big Ten teams last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Maryland Terrapins, ranked just ahead of the Ducks. Since his collegiate career began at Wyoming in 2020, Pregnon has proven to be a consistent pass blocker, allowing very few sacks. The skills that Pregnon has as an offensive lineman are bound to improve Jacksonville's offensive line heading into the 2026 NFL season.

For his consistent play on Oregon’s offensive line during the 2025 season, Pregnon was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in college football, and his accolades back it up. Last season, Pregnon was named First Team All-American by the Associated Press and First Team All-Big Ten.

His leadership also helped the Ducks' offensive line group be named a finalist for the Joe Moore award for the third consecutive season, which goes to the best offensive line in college football. Despite being named a finalist, the award was given to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Pregnon's Potential in the NFL

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Playing on a championship-caliber offensive line is a strength Pregnon looks to continue into the NFL. One of the biggest keys for an NFL team to have success is the efficiency of its offensive line.

Pregnon’s experience as an efficient offensive lineman in pass protection, along with the skills he continued to develop in his one season at Oregon, will make him a challenge for opposing teams’ defenses to get past.

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