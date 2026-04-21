Oregon Ducks Recruits Receive Major Rankings Updates

Rivals has officially updated their rankings when it comes to both teams and players, which align with each other.

The Ducks have seen some positives, but they have also seen some negatives. from the latest update in the rankings. Here is a full recap of Oregon's recruits from the update.

Oregon's Player Rankings Update

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Only one commit for the Ducks made a jump up in the Rivals player rankings. The main commit who seen his ranking make a jump is the Ducks second highest-rated commit, Rashad Streets, who moved up from No. 61 to No. 47. Now, Streets is an even higher-rated four-star prospect from the state of North Carolina. He trails just one commit from the Ducks, four-star cornerback recruit Ai'King Hall.

Hall is rated as the No. 39 player in the class and is staying put after previously having the same ranking. He is just one of the three players committed to Oregon who stayed put, alongside four-star running back CaDarius McMiller (No. 175) and four-star cornerback Josiah Molden (No. 157).

One commit made a move back in the rankings, as that commit is four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe. Rowe was previously rated as the No. 195 prospect in the nation, but moved all the way back to No. 240, which is quite the backwards movement in an offseason. The majority of these major moves will happen during the season, but the offseason backwards move can be viewed as both concerning and confusing.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three commits for the Ducks are rated outside of the rankings, as the Ducks have EDGE Cam Pritchett, offensive lineman Avery Michael, and linebacker Sam Ngata. This means they are outside of the top-200, and are currently rated as three-star prospects.

Luckily for the Ducks, their class is far from complete, as they have many top targets remaining on the board. In fact, one could argue that their top targets from an overall standpoint have yet to commit, as they continue to push for five-stars and some of the better four-stars in the class of 2027. Prior to any of these players committing to the Ducks, or elsewhere, the Ducks were barely inside the top-10 rankings when it comes to the overall team following the updated rankings.

Oregon's Team Ranking

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are currently rated as the No. 9 team in the class, and are rated as the No. 3 team in the conference. They follow behind USC (No. 4) and Ohio State (No. 5) in the rankings when it comes to the the Big Ten rankings. They are just ahead of the nation's national championship runner-ups, as they are ahead of the Miami Hurricanes, who enter the rankings as the No. 10 team. The Ducks trail right behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which is to be expected considering they have nine commits.

Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff bring in another top-five recruiting class?

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