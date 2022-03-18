Skip to main content

REPORT: Oregon Hires Washington Defensive Coordinator Bob Gregory as Analyst

Gregory returns to Oregon after serving as the Ducks' defensive backs coach more than two decades ago.

Dan Lanning has made another strong addition to his staff with West Coast ties, one that even has previous ties to the Oregon program.

Bob Gregory, who spent last season as Washington's defensive coordinator and interim head coach, is joining Lanning's staff in an analyst role, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

Gregory is Lanning's second addition from Washington's staff last year, joining new Wide Receivers Coach Junior Adams in Eugene.

Gregory has spent nearly his entire 35-year career on the West Coast, most recently serving on the Huskies' staff for the past eight seasons. He was hired as the linebackers coach and assistant head coach, shifting his role throughout his tenure to coach special teams and inside linebackers.

He took over as the defensive coordinator heading into last season, and after Jimmy Lake's dismissal, Gregory was chosen to be the interim head coach for the team's final three games.

Prior to following Chris Petersen to Seattle in 2014, Gregory was on his staff at Boise State from 2010-13. An eight-year run as Cal's defensive coordinator seceded one season as Boise State's defensive coordinator.

Gregory's hire by the Ducks is a reunion for the experienced coach. From 1998 to 2000, he served on Mike Bellotti's staff in Eugene as a defensive backs coach. His first Division I coaching opportunity also came at Oregon as a graduate assistant from 1989 to 1990.

Gregory earned his master's degree in educational policy at Oregon, and more than 30 years later, he returns to Oregon to help Lanning's new-look defense.

