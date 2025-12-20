Surprising Ticket Prices Just Hours Before Oregon's Playoff Game at Autzen Stadium

For the first time in program history, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are hosting a first round College Football Playoff game at Autzen Stadium against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes. Despite the historic matchup, a number of tickets were still available before kickoff.

Ticketmaster's seat map has a number of resale tickets for sale, but the majority of available tickets are being sold directly from the University of Oregon. Roughly three hours before the game, tickets were being sold for roughly $50, even along the 50-yard line. The price of tickets closest to the field has not dropped as much, however. Select seats were available for approximately $150 along the Oregon and James Madison sideline.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks enter this game after an 11-1 season without a conference championship berth, with their last game being a 26-14 road win against their rival, the Washington Huskies. The Dukes, also going 11-1 in their regular season, clinched a 31-14 victory against Troy to become the Sun Belt Conference Champions. Whoever wins this game advances to the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida to take on the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders on New Year's Day.

PREGAME

Oregon Ducks' Friday Availability Report

OUT

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver

Justius Lowe, wide receiver

Solomon Davis, defensive back

Da'Juan Riggs, running back

Gernorris Wilson, offensive line

DOUBTFUL

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

QUESTIONABLE

Dakorien Moore, wide receiver

Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver

Sione Laulea, defensive back

Trey McNutt, defensive back

James Madison's Friday Availability Report

PROBABLE

Immanuel Bush, defensive lineman

OUT

Jamal Olford, cornerback

Lee Johnson, linebacker

Brandon Fique, linebacker

Cam McNair, offensive lineman

Oregon’s receiver Evan Stewart, left, quarterback Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore dance during an open practice session leading up to their first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Return of Injured Wide Receivers

One of the most intriguing storylines for this game is the return of certain injured players, including wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart. Stewart has been out since the preseason due to a torn patellar tendon, Moore suffered a knee injury in the later half of the season, and Bryant suffered an ankle injury on the road against Iowa.

On Thursday evening, Moore got cryptic and posted a photo of himself to social media with the caption, "Back," and an emoji of a joker playing card. Many fans online speculate Moore is teasing a comeback for the Ducks' post-season run.

The day before kickoff, Stewart was moved to "doubtful" on the availability report.

"All these guys have been really eager. It's about us protecting them from themselves at times, but they're really eager to get out there and do the work," coach Dan Lanning said the Monday leading up to this game.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

James Madison's Road to the CFP

Going 11-1 and the Sun Belt Conference champions, the Dukes bring a rush heavy offense with a No. 2 in the nation rushing defense, only letting put in an overall 255.9 yards a game (No. 3 in the nation).

One of the star players to watch for on the Duke's offense is junior running back Wayne Knight. The teams' top rusher by a long shot put up 1,263 yards and 9 touchdowns off 190 carries this season with 10.1 yards per attempt against Troy in the conference championship. That includes a 73-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, his longest rush of his career.

James Madison coach Bob Chesney shared this week that the Dukes are preparing to take on the Ducks by using speakers to imitate the crowd noise at the "house of loud."

"Yeah, we have all their songs, all the things they do, right? Their band, their music, everything that we could gather is what we're putting on display out there for our guys, so that that's something that they've heard before," Chesney said.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Clev Lubin (50) strips the ball away from James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) that set up a fumble and recovery touchdown by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman AJ Green (17) at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Sept. 5, 2025 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JMU Fans Approach Game With Niceties

One of the more unique aspects of this playoff game is the kind nature both athletes and fans are approaching their opponent. Just this week, JMU starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III praised the Ducks in a pregame press conference. Barnett stated that he himself had Oregon as a dream school growing up.

"They had the flashy jerseys, Marcus Mariota, Darren Thomas, Darren Carrington, Kenjon Barner, a bunch of people. I was one of those kids who grew up watching Oregon. And so, this is an environment you dream of playing in. If you are who you say you are, you can't shy down when the lights are bright," Barnett added.

The sweet exchanges between fans have also continued throughout the two weeks leading up to this marquee matchup. Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated chatted with two fans leading the charge on the positivity between these fanbases.