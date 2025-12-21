Oregon Ducks MVPs In College Football Playoff Win Over James Madison

With yesterday’s downfall of rain not to be found, Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, had its most rocking experience of the 2025 season in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The noise level was even compared to the sound equivalent of a subway train at 108 decibels on the broadcast.

Against the Sun Belt Conference champion, the No. 12 James Madison Dukes (12-2, 8-0 Sun Belt), the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) proved just how dynamic, quick, and deep their offense is. No Group of Five conference program would have had a chance versus coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein’s unit.

Oregon’s offense only needed 25 plays on seven drives to put up 360 total yards (14.4 yards per play) and 34 total points in just nine minutes and 37 seconds during the first half. The first five drives ended in five touchdowns scored by five different players. Special teams didn’t have to come out for their first punt until the near eight-minute mark of the third quarter.

They were physical and disciplined up front, giving all the time in the world for each play call to come into fruition while making minimal mistakes. The Ducks committed only two penalties for 30 yards in the first half.

Most Valuable Players: Malik Benson, Jeremiah McClellan

Ducks senior wide receiver Evan Stewart was a game-time decision and went through pregame warmups, but ultimately ended up in street clothes on the sideline. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore and redshirt senior Gary Bryant Jr. did make their returns to action (Moore hasn't played since Oct. 25, Bryant Jr. since Nov. 8) as they're trying to get back to game speed at the start of the postseason.

With all the injuries and setbacks that Oregon has had to deal with at the wideout position throughout the season, these two have stepped up and answered the call on the outside. Senior Malik Benson had a team-high 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches, while redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan caught a team-high six receptions for 83 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Benson has used his extra year of college eligibility granted from Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia's court case with the NCAA to his advantage. After playing with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas during the 2022 football season, he's moved all the way up the ladder to a potential Day 3 draftee in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The straight go-route to Benson from Moore for a score in the end zone towards the end of the second quarter was dropped in on a dime. The pair seems to always be on the same page and continues to make an explosive impact together.

Honorable Mention: Dante Moore

The leader of the Ducks offense is as accurate as any quarterback in the whole country. The redshirt sophomore had 313 passing yards and four touchdowns on 19-for-27 completions when dicing up the Dukes. He also ran in for a five-yard touchdown and finished with a quarterback rating of 99.1.

Despite throwing two interceptions, Dante Moore continues to put his teammates in the best possible spots to be successful and score from all spots of the field. He didn't leave the field on offense and stuck through it until the final seconds ticked away.

Honorable Mention: Dierre Hill Jr.

The true freshman’s top speed, plus velocity and acceleration, make him untouchable on the ground after he breaks that first tackle or finds the seams. Running back Hill Jr. collected 76 rushing yards and one touchdown (a 56-yard breakout) on six carries.

Hill's first-year counterpart in the backfield, Jordon Davison (90 rushing yards on 10 carries), had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter against James Madison. No word yet on how serious the injury is, but it looked like he couldn't put pressure on his right ankle. Why Davison was out there when the game was out of reach for the Dukes is another question.

Getting Ready For Texas Tech

The Ducks won’t have any rust to shake off as they head into the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on New Year’s Day versus the Big 12 Conference champions, the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1 Big 12), who are coming off a first-round bye. The television time is set for 9:00 a.m. PT on ESPN.

This should be a high-scoring affair between two of the highest-paid rosters in the sport, but Oregon has to do a better job at closing games more firmly and locking in on the defensive side of the ball for a full 60 minutes. Lanning spoke on his disappointment with the effort in the second half against the Dukes during his postgame interview with TNT.

"We didn't play our best football," Lanning said. "We turned the ball over multiple times. We have to play better on defense. It was a tale of two halves. Played well in the first half, didn't play well in the second. We can play much better than that."

James Madison had the most yards (509 total) and points (34 total) that the Ducks have given up all season long. In fact, it was even more yards than the Ohio State Buckeyes had in last season’s Rose Bowl at 500 total. A disappointing display from defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi's guys, to say the least, but give credit to the Dukes for fighting until the very end against the Ducks' defensive starters.

"I think we played a really strong first half, and then got complacent and comfortable...," Lupoi said. "I'm pissed off right now. We went into the locker room after the game and made that clear."

With that being said, Oregon is still in a solid spot while ending up with the No. 5 seed. This group is confident, having won in front of their home crowd, and now they get to play the lowest-ranked first-round bye team on a neutral field. Texas Tech will haven't played in nearly a month when the Orange Bowl comes around.