Spring Football Health Check: Who's got the Green Light?

With spring practice in full swing, here are the latest injury updates within the Oregon Ducks Football program.

Spring football presents a blank canvas of sorts. Coaches can install their various systems and playbooks, get a feel for talent on the roster, and whatever else may linger from the offseason when players went home to see their families after a long stretch of separation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it's crucial for players to get reps--this is also a time for many to continue recovering from injury, and start to take even small steps to prepare for a return to action by the start of the season against Fresno State (Sep. 4).

With spring practice kicking off this week, here are the latest updates straight from Oregon Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

Medical retirements

LB Sampson Niu, OL Chris Randazzo, OL Jonah Tauanu'u

Running backs

Sean Dollars: "He had a pretty significant leg injury. He'll be out for the summer. We expect him back during the season at some point."



Trey Benson: "Progressing very well, we expect him to be back in the summer."

CJ Verdell: Injured off and on during 2020 season: "CJ's full go. He was full go today (4/1/21)."

Offensive Line

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu: "Sala hurt himself in the USC game--he's also progressing. We feel he's gonna be well by the time summer rolls around. But he will miss spring ball."

Jaylan Jeffers: "Is really close. We may prevent him from having any real physical work this spring from a precautionary standpoint. But he looks good. He's doing everything except for the heavy contact stuff we're about to do."

Tight ends

Spencer Webb: Missed significant time in 2020 season--"Back, full speed"

Patrick Herbert: Missed significant time in 2020 season--"Back, full speed"

Cam McCormick: Missed significant time in 2020 season--"He is progressing well. He's battled really tough. We are very optimistic."

Defensive line

Jaylen Smith: "Is progressing--he also had a setback, so he might be a little bit longer, deeper into the summer."

Linebackers

Adrian Jackson: Missed significant time in 2020 season --"Back, full speed"

Jackson LaDuke: Missed significant time in 2020 season--"Back, full speed"

Justin Flowe: Missed entire 2020 season-- "Progressed very well. We expect him to be full go in two weeks. He's been participating in a limited manner."

Cornerback

Dontae Manning: Missed significant time in 2020 season--"Back, full speed"

Other notes

-6 of the players that were injured during the season are back full go.

-3 players are either full participants minus a couple of reps or are due to fully participate in the next two weeks.

