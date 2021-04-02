2022 Defensive Lineman has Family Ties to Oregon

The state of California has been instrumental in Mario Cristobal's recruiting success at Oregon. The Ducks signed six prospects from the Golden State in 2021 and look to continue that trend, a movement that has grown to be called Cali Flock on social media.

One player the Ducks are heavily involved with is 2022 defensive lineman Jaxson Moi. The 3-star (0.8728 on 247Sports Composite) prospect from San Diego's Cathedral Catholic updated Ducks Digest on the latest in his recruitment with an assist from SI All-American.

The 6'3", 245-pounder was recently in action at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Phoenix, where he faced some of the top names on the West Coast and took home defensive line MVP.

He spoke about where he sees himself finding a fit defensively at the next level.

"I know a couple schools see me switching from a 5-tech to a 3-tech--really just using my versatility because I know I can do both," he told SI All-American.

The Ducks have been recruiting him daily, but one coach is running point.

"Coach Joe Salave'a--he's been the main guy. But Coach Cristobal also has really been in contact."

"I really like how they always keep it real with me. They’re gonna love me of course and be excited about me--they hype me up but at the same time they’re gonna be demanding and be hard on me."

The frequent communication could pay off down the line for the Oregon staff.

"They're really consistent in keeping in touch with me which I appreciate a lot," Moi said. "They make it known I'm a priority for them, that I’m important. I'm just as excited for them as they are about me."

He also has high praise for the Ducks' head coach.

"I love Coach Cristobal," he said. "He's such a family guy. I really love the energy over there."

The last name Moi may look familiar to Ducks fans. That's because Jaxson is cousins with former Oregon linebacker Jonah Moi, who he's had conversations with about the Ducks.

"He just told me how great of an experience it was," Moi said. "The connections he was able to create and still has to this day. He says he’s had a lot of great memories there."

What exactly is the significance of his cousin's connection--as it relates to his recruitment?

"It’s a great plus for sure. I wouldn't say it's a deciding factor. It is my choice and my parents'. It helps getting some insight seeing what it's like being a player there," he said.

Moi had a lot of great things to say about Oregon, but one area in particular really has his attention.

"Just the culture they're building over there," he told Ducks Digest. "It seems very family-oriented. Christ-oriented. I talked to Cristobal and Joe and they're just great people. They try to instill that within their players too. I love how they want to keep all the West Coast kids here and try to show them why the West Coast is the best coast."

Oregon is just one of many schools Moi says he's hearing from the most these days.

"I’d probably say Cal, Stanford, USC, UCLA, Michigan, Boise State, and Oregon."

He offered up what he likes about the Trojans, who have Vic So'oto as the main recruiter for Moi.

"He's really energetic," he said of USC's defensive line coach. "He told me they're fired up about me. USC is really close to my hometown. I love what they have going on over there. I got on Zoom with the players and they had nothing but great things to say about the coaches--they're real genuine."

Moi is ready to return to the recruiting trail and check out some of the schools recruiting him.

"My first official visit is to Cal Berkeley on June 4 through 6," he said. "I'm trying to talk to a few other schools like Oregon to see if I can get some visits in. There are a few other Pac-12 and BIG 10 schools I'm trying to get out to."

Faced with arguably his biggest decision yet, he'll be focusing on specific criteria to choose his school.

"Just a place where they're gonna take good care of me," Moi said.

"A place I can trust. A place where they preach values I value like being trustworthy. Demanding excellence. I wanna be the best--that’s what I strive for. A place that breeds excellence."

As for a decision timeline, the California lineman could make a decision as soon as this summer.

"I'm gonna take my time and draw it out. Maybe at the end of summer or early fall. Honestly I'm not too sure. Whenever the time is right."

