Oregon Football Spring Game Preview: How To Watch Dillon Gabriel, Mat Kearney Concert
The Oregon Ducks spring football game is budding with exciting storylines. Saturday, April 27 will be the first public look at quarterback Dillon Gabriel in a Duck uniform, one of the most sought after players from the transfer portal.
Entering 2024, Gabriel is considered a Heisman Trophy contender with the third-best odds to win the prestigious honor. No one has a bigger shot to make an impact on the 2024 Oregon Ducks football team than Gabriel, who has already been compared to former Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. Both quarterbacks were raised on the island of Oahu in towns less than an hour from one another. Both are duel-three quarterback that wear No. 8.
Saturday marks Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s third Duck spring game. Lanning invited Eugene native and fan-favorite artist Mat Kearney to perform a postgame concert on the field of Autzen Stadium. Fans will be invited down onto the field to enjoy the concert.
Admission for the spring game is free and gates open at noon. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County. Students are encouraged to sit in sections 7 and 8 and will be provided rally towels.
Updated Duck jersey numbers for 2024 can be found here.
FUN FACT: In appreciation of the military, the spring game is highlighted by a halftime tribute to Gold Star Families, in-game veteran recognitions, an F-15 flyover and a postgame gift exchange between the Oregon football team and active duty military.
GAME TIME: Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. PT
LOCATION: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Oregon
WATCH: Pac-12 Networks
FINAL WORD:
"It's hard to recreate a game-like atmosphere,” Lanning told reporters. “But you're at Autzen. What we're able to do that with our spring game with the turnout we get (is close) … I want the fans to have a great experience, and I want our players to have a feel of what it's like on game day."