Oregon Football's Tez Johnson: Top 5 Receiver In College Football?
The 2023 Oregon Ducks were ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring and passing offense. Look for the Ducks to make a run at the No. 1 offense with the additions of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and highly ranked receiver Evan Stewart. Not to be forgotten in this mix, Tez Johnson, the adopted brother of NFL bound Bo Nix, stands out and can make a good case for his inclusion of the top 5 receivers in college football.
"It's very motivating,” Johnson said of Nix getting drafted to the Denver Broncos in the first round. “I just know I've got to be where my feet is and continue doing what I'm doing now, just keep my head down and grinding. When that time comes, that's when I can think about it even more"
“…I’ll be in the same spot next year'.
Johnson’s football journey started at Troy University, where he led the team in receiving both years, before transferring to Oregon. He set an Oregon single-season record for receptions with 86 in his first year with the Ducks. Johnson recorded 1,182 receiving yards – the third-most in UO single-season history—and 10 touchdowns. He was one of 11 players, including Franklin, that reached 1,000 receiving yards and double-digit TD catches.
According to the analytic website PFF, Johnson is already one of the best receivers in the country. His 89.9 grade this season trailed only Marvin Harrison Jr. among all FBS receivers. Johnson’s slight build, 5-foot-10, 160-pounds, might fool some teams, but make no mistake, this man is a playmaker, certainly in the top five and maybe the best in all of college football.
While there is no doubt the loss of Troy Franklin to the NFL will be noticed, the wide receiver room arguably has the most talent of any heading into the 2024 campaign. Along with Johnson, expect to see Stewart, Traeshon Holden and Gary Bryant Jr., all vying for playing time and the opportunity to catch passes from quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, the presumed starter.
Johnson on his decision to return for another season: “It was a pretty quick decision for me to come back. I didn’t come to Oregon to be here for just one year. This is my dream school.” Johnson said. “I also wanted to (come back) because there is still a lot of doubt out there that I can play. I showed it once but I want to actually show it again—to the world.”