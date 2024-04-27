Oregon Football Spring Game Wins: ‘Humble’ Dillon Gabriel, Dangerous Duck Playmakers
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel took the field at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon for the first time in Oregon’s spring football game.
Gabriel led the Green Team to a 28-17 victory over QB Dante Moore’s White Team in front of 40,000 Ducks fans.
“He’s just worked.” Lanning said of Gabriel’s performance this spring. “Great attitude and a humble approach. He’s the ultimate teammate.”
At first look, Gabriel was giving shades of former Oregon Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota. Both are duel-threat quarterbacks. Both were raised on the island of Oahu in towns less than an hour from one another. They both wear No. 8.
Gabriel got the stamp of approval from Mariota to do so. Back in December, Mariota “approved” Gabriel wearing the No. 8 jersey for the Ducks.
Gabriel’s spring game performance was solid, showing a good connection with transfer wide receiver Evan Stewart with an impressive 49-yard pass. In his first game in a Duck uniform, the self-proclaimed 'Jack of all trades' Stewart led the Green Team with 67 receiving yards.
Gabriel finished 14-of-21 for 163 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions
Entering 2024, Gabriel is considered a Heisman Trophy contender with the third-best odds to win the prestigious honor.
Good news for Gabriel, the Ducks’ cup runneth over with playmakers. The second half of the spring game was highlighted by offensive plays. White Team running back Jordan James led all teams with 73 yards receiving on five catches.
After the game, receiver Tez Johnson stole the show, wearing a Denver Broncos hat in honor of his adopted brother, Bo Nix. Nix was drafted No. 12-overall to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft. Johnson added 31 yards on five receptions.
Also at the Oregon Spring game, former Duck running back Kenjon Barner and linebacker Troy Dye, who were the guest coaches.
In Lanning’s third spring game as coach of the Ducks, he invited Eugene native and fan-favorite artist Mat Kearney to perform a postgame concert on the field of Autzen Stadium.
Now, the Ducks look ahead to their innagural season in the Big Ten Conference.