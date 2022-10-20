The Biggest Challenge UCLA Presents for Oregon

First-year head coach Dan Lanning has his hands full constructing a game plan to slow down Chip Kelly’s high-octane offense as the Ducks prepare for UCLA, their second top-10 opponent of the season.

In week 1 Oregon got thrashed by a fast and physical Georgia offense led by infrequent runner Stetson Bennett IV and his monster tight end combo of Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

UCLA enters Saturday ranked No. 9 after taking down Utah in the last contest and poses a different problem for Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

The first and most obvious challenge for Oregon will be stopping Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

With a QBR of 88.4, the fifth-highest in college football and 76 career passing touchdowns, the most in UCLA football history, the fifth-year senior has experience, talent, and a tailor-made gameplan from Kelly that yields the second and third-ranked rushing and passing attacks respectively in the Pac-12.

In Oregon’s lone loss the key determining factor that lost the Ducks the game was third down, in which they allowed the Bulldogs to convert 9-of-10 third downs.

UCLA enters Saturday’s competition with the highest third-down conversion percentage at 55%

Alongside Thompson-Robinson in the backfield the Bruins have the Pac-12’s leading rusher Zach Charbonnet, the only player averaging over 100 rushing yards per game in the conference.

Limiting Charbonnet will be crucial if the Ducks to be victorious, as his rushing is utilized by the Bruins not only to pick up first downs on the ground, but he also can set up third-and-shorts where UCLA is even more dangerous, as Thompson-Robinson's dual threat ability is even more impactful.

Oregon has the No. 1 rushing offense in the Pac-12 and has a revived passing offense yielding the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference.

This game will be decided in the defensive trenches for the Ducks as they try to limit the explosiveness of the UCLA backfield.

