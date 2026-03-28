Three Newcomers That Impact the Oregon Ducks' National Championship Chances

In pursuit of its first national championship in program history this upcoming season, Oregon won’t rely on just its veterans to achieve its ultimate goal. 30 newcomers, 14 transfers and 16 freshman, will make their debut for the Ducks when the 2026 season kicks off at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos.

With practice set to resume, several of those newcomers look to make an impact as the Ducks continue their preparations for their spring game on April 25 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Entering his fifth season as Oregon’s coach, Dan Lanning has used both the transfer portal and recruiting classes to build the Ducks' championship-contending rosters. This time, Ducks fans are hopeful it'll finally pay off, with a national title. While many newcomers will play a critical role in the Ducks' success next season, here are the three newcomers who could play the biggest role for Oregon next season.

Koi Perch

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon struck gold last season with the addition of Dillon Thieneman, and now they hope to have found another gem at the defensive back position with Koi Perich from the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Perich is slated to fill Thieneman’s role on Oregon’s defense as he departs for the NFL Draft, and the former Golden Gophers star defensive back could be a difference maker for the Ducks next season. Perich arrives at Oregon after three dominant seasons at Minnesota, in which he recorded a total of 128 tackles, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Much like Thieneman, Perich excels in pass coverage, forcing turnovers and stopping the run. For an Oregon secondary that, along with the addition of Perich, is set to return rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., the Ducks have the potential to be one of the most dangerous defenses in the country next season as they prepare for the first year under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Kendre Harrison

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As Kenyon Sadiq departs, Kendre Harrison steps in with the potential to be the next star tight end for the Ducks. While Jamari Johnson’s return for Oregon at tight end is massive for the Ducks' offense, the arrival of Harrison could form a dominant duo at the position.

Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 243-pound tight end from Reidsville High School in North Carolina, arrives in Eugene as one of the top players from the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. Harrison is rated as a four-star tight end, along with being the No. 50 overall player nationally, per 247Sports.

Harrison, alongside Johnson, has the opportunity to make his mark, as his elite route running and speed as a tight end will benefit Oregon’s high-powered offense led by returning star quarterback Dante Moore.

Anthony Jones Jr.

Another top player who is a part of Oregon’s talented 2026 recruiting class, EDGE rusher Anthony Jones Jr., arrives in Eugene looking to strengthen the Ducks' interior defensive line. Jones is rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 22 overall player nationally for the Ducks, per 247Sports.

While Oregon’s offense could be the defining force that helps lead the Ducks to their first national championship, their defense will be an underrated X-factor for that goal, and that starts with the defensive line's performance.

Jones joins a talented group of returners up front for Oregon’s defense, including defensive lineman Bear Alexander, both of whom are coming off impressive 2025 seasons and are considered two of the top returners for the Ducks' interior defensive line.