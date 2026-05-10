One Opponent Oregon Ducks Can't Afford to Overlook Next Season

The Oregon Ducks' quest to capture their first national championship in program history will be a difficult task as coach Dan Lanning’s group is set to face a gauntlet of a 2026 Big Ten schedule that includes marquee road matchups against the USC Trojans (Spet. 26) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).

There is, however, one matchup on Oregon’s 2026 schedule that the Ducks can’t afford to overlook, as it could give them a challenge on the road. Following their 2026 season home opener on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos, the Ducks will face a revamped and potentially underrated Oklahoma State Cowboys squad in Stillwater on Sept. 12 at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season in Eugene, Oregon drilled Oklahoma State 69-3 and put up 631 total yards of offense. This upcoming season, however, Oregon will face a much different Oklahoma State team that is coming off arguably one of their worst seasons in program history, finishing with a 1-11 overall record, which resulted in the firing of coach Mike Gundy.

Why Oklahoma State Could Give Ducks Challenge In Week 2

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during a spring football for the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, April 18, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It might be hard to believe, but entering the 2026 season, Oklahoma State, under former North Texas coach Eric Morris, has the potential to make some noise in the Big 12. During his tenure with the Mean Green, Morris had North Texas on the doorstep of reaching the College Football Playoff as one of the top Group of Five programs.

Morris looks to bring that winning culture to an Oklahoma State program desperate to return to relevance. Alongside him, Morris also brings in former North Texas star quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Last season, Mestemaker was the FBS passing leader, throwing for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Mestemaker is now tasked with leading Oklahoma State’s offense next season, and his talent could challenge Oregon’s top-ranked defense for their matchup in Stillwater in week 2.

Oregon's Recent Success In Road Games

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been a while since Oregon has lost a game on the road under Lanning. Oregon’s last road loss came when they were still in the Pac-12, falling 36-33 in a thrilling top 10 matchup against the Washington Huskies on Oct. 14, 2023, at Husky Stadium.

Since that loss, Oregon has won several marquee road matchups over the last two seasons as they look to pass the early-season test in Stillwater. Last season, led by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who is set to return this season, the Ducks went undefeated on the road, including crucial late-season wins against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Washington Huskies.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, grabs the game-winning interception as Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon celebrates as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps one of their best wins of the season on the road last year came against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a hostile whiteout environment at Beaver Stadium. The Ducks defeated the Nittany Lions 30-24 in double overtime.

Former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman was the hero, recording the game-winning interception for the Ducks in the double overtime win over Penn State. Who will be the heroes in Oregon’s marquee road matchups this upcoming season?

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