Urban Meyer Shares Harsh Opinion on Dylan Raiola, Oregon Ducks Moving Forward

The Oregon Ducks will enter their first College Football weekend as an unranked team. UCLA removed them from the top 25 with its 17-15 stunner on Oct. 10.

That Oregon game even saw backup quarterback Dylan Raiola get yanked from the contest. Largely due to offensive inefficiency against the Bruins. Now Raiola will soon face the very school he left in the transfer portal Nebraska.

But count national champion winning coach Urban Meyer as a harsh non-believer in Raiola. The former Nebraska quarterback won't be starting against the Cornhuskers, though, with the Ducks reportedly starting Brock Thomas at quarterback.

Why Urban Meyer has Zero Faith in Dylan Raiola

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Meyer bashed Raiola on his "Triple Option" podcast alongside Rob Stone and former Alabama running back Mark Ingram. The former Ohio State and Florida national title winning coach explained why he's got no faith in Raiola moving forward.

"I watched Dylan Raiola, and I watched the coach's copy of it. They're not playing well right now," Meyer said. "It's a rather obvious statement, but they were at seven turnovers I believe and it's un-Oregon."

Meyer also added how this version of Oregon is unrecognizable.

"When I see a [coach] Dan Lanning team play, I see an effort that is marginal that it's superhuman. I see people flying around the ball. I don't see that. I see fundamentals and ball security and I don't see that. Something's going on there."

After watching Dylan Raiola vs. UCLA, @CoachUrbanMeyer says Oregon is cooked pic.twitter.com/yDCJ0NOHoC — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) October 15, 2026

Nebraska Lands in Stronger Position Compared to Oregon

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule signals from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Life without Raiola looks just fine out in Lincoln.

Nebraska enters the Oct. 17 showdown inside Autzen Stadium 5-1 overall. But could've very well headed to Eugene at 6-0 had the Cornhuskers completed a monumental upset of No. 5 Indiana.

The 'Huskers jumped on the defending national champs early with a 10-3 lead after the first quarter. Nebraska later led 17-6 in the fourth quarter, sounding off the upset alarm out of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. But IU quarterback Josh Hoover tossed two late touchdown passes to prevent the monumental top five upset.

Such a victory would've catapulted Nebraska into the top 25 finally. Plus hand coach Matt Rhule his biggest signature win of his Cornhuskers coaching career. But now the 'Huskers will aim to take it out on the Ducks, who can still make a big statement of their own.

How Oregon Uses Saturday as Fuel

@goducks on X

Outside of rocking a new flashy look under the Saturday evening lights against Nebraska, Oregon can create new noise by redeeming itself on Oct. 17.

The Ducks rise as one of the nation's biggest disappointments now that they're unranked. But certainly can ease some tensions among the fanbase by knocking off a 5-1 team in their home venue.

Oregon benefits greatly from this uncanny stat: Ducks have won 44 straight against unranked visiting opponents inside Autzen Stadium. Nebraska once again enters without a top 25 ranking attached to itself. Plus a Ducks win likely will improve their Football Power Index (FPI) including their chances to still make the 2026 postseason.

But it comes down to taking care of the football compared to the UCLA loss. Especially if Raiola is directing the offense. No doubt Nebraska wants to force the Ducks into costly turnovers especially if its Raiola leading the way. Already, Meyer rises as one prominent analyst who doesn't have confidence in the ex-Cornhusker.

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