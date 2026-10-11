Oregon Offensive Struggles Land on Wrong End of FBS-Leading Mark With UCLA

Fans who sat inside Autzen Stadium or tuned in to the action in Eugene expected an offensive explosion. The showdown between the No. 13 Oregon Ducks and No. 21 UCLA Bruins featured the potential for fireworks with the football.

Especially with UCLA dropping 50 points or more in its last two games, and Oregon averaging 47.5 entering the Oct. 10 showdown.

But both teams changed quarterbacks (one due to injury). Then one turnover followed another. And finally, both the Ducks and Bruins hit a stunning new Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) leading mark as UCLA stunned Oregon 17-15.

The Mark Oregon Versus UCLA Hit During Oct. 10 Showdown

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) drops back to make a pass during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, both teams threw multiple interceptions plus coughed the football up on turnovers.

Oregon and UCLA turned the ball over a combined eight times before the game ended, now an FBS-leading mark for this season.

Two interceptions forced Dylan Raiola to the bench as coach Dan Lanning made the decision to pull the plug on the winning passer against No. 18 USC. And Raiola was the same passer who carried this Ducks offense in place of Dante Moore.

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, left, talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola finished with 6-of-19 passing for only 43 yards and was picked off twice; with defensive backs Tao Johnson and Ta'Shawn James snatching the football away from the Oct. 10 starter. But UCLA starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava endured his struggles before exiting with a lower body injury.

Iamaleava hit 10 completions but on 17 attempts. He settled for just 162 yards and, like Raiola, tossed two interceptions. Except one landed right into the hands of safety Koi Perich to close out the first half.

Last three drives:

UCLA INT

Oregon INT

UCLA INT pic.twitter.com/PigjI0yarF — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 10, 2026

Iamaleava became doubtful to return to the contest after getting tangled up with two Oregon defenders, which featured defensive tackle Bear Alexander in the pile. Backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach handled the reins in Iamaleava's absence, but matched Raiola's yardage on 3-of-6 passing.

When the Turnovers Occurred for Both Oregon and UCLA

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava and the Bruins lost the football first at the nine-second mark of the first quarter. He ran up the middle after facing pressure, but lost control of the pigskin and Perich pounced on the opportunity, which ignited the noise levels inside Autzen. And Oregon received a short field to work with as Perich returned the ball to UCLA's one-yard line, leading to a Jordon Davison touchdown run.

But Davison coughed the football up next, and first for the Ducks with 12:48 left in the second. He fumbled inside UCLA's 15-yard line, but the Bruins got held to a field goal. Oregon fumbled again on the subsequent possession, with Raiola losing it this time on a sack and recovery with 10:25 to go.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams then traded interceptions with under 25 seconds to go: First Iamaleava and then Raiola. Perich grabbed the third late second quarter pick following those two miscues. But Oregon blocked the field goal to close out the half.

Wide receiver Evan Stewart of the Ducks rose as the next to lose the ball, fumbling with 6:33 left in the third. Oregon never capitalized on the turnover on downs too, with Raiola intercepted by Johnson with 1:26 left in the third. Oregon's third quarterback Thomas became the last to deliver a giveaway, losing the football on a fourth and one that UCLA recovered at the 45-yard line.

Outside of the high number of turnovers, Oregon ended the game converting only 1-of-12 on third downs. Then was 0-for-2 on fourth. Now, the Ducks watched UCLA enter into the Big Ten title game/College Football Playoff picture following a stunning takeaway-filled contest.

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