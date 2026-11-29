EUGENE - Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola is no stranger to shouldering disproportionate praise and blame. There are few college football players that have entered the spotlight as early, or remained there as consistently, as the transfer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Raiola's refreshing honesty after the Ducks' 33-27 double overtime loss to the Washington Huskies didn't shy away from the reality of the college football transfer portal era.

The Ducks were one win away from reaching the Big Ten Championship Game, and most-likely the College Football Playoff. Oregon's final snap of the regular season was Raiola's fourth-down incompletion.

Jake Bunn

Dylan Raiola: 'I'm Locked In'

After postgame scuffles between the rivals were broken up and the teams retreated to their locker rooms, Raiola took the podium. I asked him what his message is to the younger players in the locker room after a deflating defeat. He brought up the truth behind those conversations and volunteered what his future plans are, without being asked.

"Right now we kind of need to give everybody their space. Emotions are all over the place," Raiola said. "And with this new age of college football, there's conversations about people leaving and stuff. So it's hard. Like, obviously after you lose, no one wants to be like, 'oh, I'm staying here.' Unless, like, you know, you're really locked in. Like, I'm locked in."

With roster decisions coming up, Oregon's quarterback made his position clear. Raiola led by example on his own future and gave his teammates space to decide theirs. And the timing of his "locked in" comment matters.

Early National Signing Day begins Wednesday Dec. 2 and then Oregon's bowl game will be announced on Selection Sunday on Dec. 6. Ducks edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and linebacker Devon Jackson were all asked about sitting out the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, and none had decided.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The transfer portal doesn't open until Jan. 4, 2027, leaving plenty of time for conversations to be had and decisions to be weighed.

Few players understand those transfer portal conversations better than Raiola. A year ago, he was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. He left Nebraska after two seasons as the starter and committed to Oregon in January, six days before Ducks starting quarterback Dante Moore announced his return to Eugene instead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiola stayed committed to Oregon and accepted a backup role, before he was thrust into the starting job when Moore got hurt.

Raiola played a huge part in Oregon's late season surge where the Ducks rattled off four-straight wins to catpult back into CFP contention.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Saturday was Raiola's seventh start of the season and the 29th of his career. It didn't start smoothly. Oregon trailed 13-6 at halftime, and Raiola owned it afterward.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Washington head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on Nov. 28, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We had limited possessions in the first half and were slow in the pass game," Raiola said. "I think as the game went on, we kind of started executing and it was too late to make a push at it."

Raiola nearly led a 14-point comeback in the fourth quarter, but a missed extra point from kicker Gage Hurych opened the door to overtime. Raiola completed 21 of 35 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, the Ducks fell 33-27 in double overtime.

I asked Oregon QB Dylan Raiola for his message to the young players after the loss. He didn't sugarcoat it.



"Obviously after you lose, no one wants to be like, 'I'm staying here.' Unless, like, you're really locked in. Like, I'm locked in." https://t.co/Gu4sngn1pH pic.twitter.com/Z340oTUggr — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 29, 2026

Dan Lanning's Transfer Portal Track Record

The Oregon Ducks climbed as high as No. 12 in the playoff rankings, setting themselves up for a potential Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth, but it all came crashing down with the loss to Washington.

As far as the transfer portal goes, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has historically excelled during his Ducks tenure. It's an underrated part of Lanning's success in Eugene and gives Ducks fans a reason to believe.

Nov 28, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is welcomed by fans as he walks to the locker room before a game against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning has built his championship contending rosters through the portal. After a No. 23 transfer class in his first cycle, he landed top-10 classes in three straight years, per 247Sports, including the No. 2 class in 2024 and the No. 4 class in 2025. The 2026 class, headlined by Raiola, finished No. 21 nationally. The Ducks had 30 players transfer out this last offseason, which was the most since 2023.

Every starting quarterback in Lanning's tenure has come from the portal: Heisman Trophy finalists Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, plus Dante Moore and Raiola. Nix became a first round NFL Draft pick and Gabriel was selected in the third round. Moore is expected to be next.

His portal success is also seen in the NFL pipeline. Oregon has had 17 transfers drafted since 2023, the most in college football, and it's not close: the next closest programs, Miami and Ole Miss, trail by five. Oregon's transfers that became first round picks include cornerback Christian Gonzalez, defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Fans may still be reeling from a regular season that ended abruptly, but Raiola's "locked in" comment is notable: from a quarterback who has been through the portal and knows the value of staying put.

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