USC Trojans Defender Ignites Controversy for Reaction to Dante Moore Hit
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USC linebacker Desman Stephens II drew immediate attention Saturday night for his reaction after being ejected for targeting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was taken from the field on a stretcher following the hit.
With Moore still lying prone on the turf, Stephens II could be seen on the Trojans sidelines laughing and dapping up teammates, sparking conversation online. After halftime, Stephens emerged from the locker room wearing street clothes.
Moore took off on an 11-yard run with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter, giving himself up on a slide at the USC 12-yard line. Stephens II hit Moore while the Ducks quarterback was sliding, drawing a targeting penalty and an automatic ejection.
The game was delayed roughly 15 minutes as medical personnel took care of Moore, prior to removing him on a stretcher and taking him to a waiting ambulance.
For USC, Stephens' celebration is getting plenty of looks already online.
Stephens’ ejection left USC without one of its most prolific linebackers for the remainder of the game. The junior linebacker entered the day with 17 tackles on the year after leading USC with 89 tackles in 2025. His ejection forced the Trojans to adjust for the remainder of the game.
Dylan Raiola Steps In
Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped in for the Ducks, earning scoring drives on each of his first three possessions to put Oregon up 20-10 early in the third quarter.
The Nebraska transfer went 11-for-11 in his first action in a Ducks uniform last week against Portland State, Raiola looked comfortable in the pocket Saturday, throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Evan Stewart and running back Dierre Hill Jr.
Moore was 8-10 for 77 passing yards and 10 rushing yards before exiting with the injury. Oregon has not yet issued an update on Moore’s condition.
The quarterback has thrown for 849 yards on the year, including nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Last year he tossed for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Ducks win over USC.
It's a full circle moment for Raiola. The Nebraska transfer was injured and knocked out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an injury against USC.
NBC reported that Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, a close friend of Moore’s, had to be consoled as the teams returned to the field after halftime.
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Christopher C. Wuensch is a writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has spent 16 years with Lindy’s Sports Magazine and was a founding member and Deputy CFB Editor of football.com. That’s in addition to reporting and editing for EssentiallySports, SEC Country (Atlanta Journal-Constitution), Saturday Down South, Sports Xchange and beyond. Away from the sidelines, Chris spent 10 years as Content Manager for hobbyDB, helping to assemble one of the world’s largest databases and communities for collectibles and collectors. A University of Arizona J-School alum and northern New Jersey native, he is reluctant to renounce his New York Jets fandom (even though he knows he should) and places himself firmly in the Taylor Ham camp.Follow chrisCwuensch