USC Trojans Defender Ignites Controversy for Reaction to Dante Moore Hit

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II drew immediate attention Saturday night for his reaction after being ejected for targeting Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was taken from the field on a stretcher following the hit.

With Moore still lying prone on the turf, Stephens II could be seen on the Trojans sidelines laughing and dapping up teammates, sparking conversation online. After halftime, Stephens emerged from the locker room wearing street clothes.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (8) celebrates after tacking Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) before he is charged with targeting during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore took off on an 11-yard run with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter, giving himself up on a slide at the USC 12-yard line. Stephens II hit Moore while the Ducks quarterback was sliding, drawing a targeting penalty and an automatic ejection.

The game was delayed roughly 15 minutes as medical personnel took care of Moore, prior to removing him on a stretcher and taking him to a waiting ambulance.

For USC, Stephens' celebration is getting plenty of looks already online.

Stephens’ ejection left USC without one of its most prolific linebackers for the remainder of the game. The junior linebacker entered the day with 17 tackles on the year after leading USC with 89 tackles in 2025. His ejection forced the Trojans to adjust for the remainder of the game.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

🚨 Desman Stephens seen laughing and dapping up teammates after a DIRTY hit on Dante Moore that left him motionless 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CElhMLbT4m — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 27, 2026

Dylan Raiola Steps In

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped in for the Ducks, earning scoring drives on each of his first three possessions to put Oregon up 20-10 early in the third quarter.

The Nebraska transfer went 11-for-11 in his first action in a Ducks uniform last week against Portland State, Raiola looked comfortable in the pocket Saturday, throwing touchdown passes to wide receiver Evan Stewart and running back Dierre Hill Jr.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to throw a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore was 8-10 for 77 passing yards and 10 rushing yards before exiting with the injury. Oregon has not yet issued an update on Moore’s condition.

The quarterback has thrown for 849 yards on the year, including nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Last year he tossed for 257 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Ducks win over USC.

It's a full circle moment for Raiola. The Nebraska transfer was injured and knocked out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an injury against USC.

NBC reported that Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson, a close friend of Moore’s, had to be consoled as the teams returned to the field after halftime.

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