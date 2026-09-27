Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message for Oregon's Dante Moore

The No. 12 USC Trojans showdown against No. 20 Oregon grew heated right away, all due to a targeting call that saw both sidelines clear.

Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Ducks quarterback Dante Moore while sliding. Moore, however, became defenseless in that moment and later laid motionless on the field. Both sidelines cleared and Stephens ultimately got ejected for targeting.

Moore eventually was taken on an ambulance. He eventually felt movement in his limbs following the scary hit. USC coach Lincoln Riley reacted following the 41-27 Ducks win while also dropping these quotes.

Lincoln Riley Sends Well Wishes to Dante Moore

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"First of all, I want to say that I hope Dante is OK," Riley said at the beginning of his press conference.

"You never want to see that out of any opponent. No matter how competitive the game gets. "These are all people at the end of the day on both sides. So we wish him a speedy recovery."

Lincoln Riley Reveals if he Saw Desman Stephens Celebrating Dante Moore Hit

Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton shoves off USC linebacker Desman Stephens II after a late hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



"I did not see it [Stephens celebrating]."





Riley also was asked why Stephens returned to the sidelines instead of staying in the locker room following his ejection.





"Because he's on our team."

Oregon Claims Heavyweight Battle, by Lincoln Riley's Admission

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (left) shakes hands with USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Heavyweight battle as we anticipated it was going to be. It was a hell of a game and it came down to a couple of plays, like these last two games involving two very good teams."





"We made too many errors in the end, especially when we got momentum there in the fourth quarter. We gave them some opportunities there and we've got to capitalize on them."





"There's disappointment in the locker room because the guys fought their hearts out. But obviously, we've got to take this the right way."





"We've got a damn good football team in that locker room. Our guys believe that. We've got to take advantage of these opportunities to learn and grow. That's how you get measured especially in this league. We can't hold our head and get ready to attack the next one."

Dylan Raiola Lifts Oregon Past USC

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We gave up some big plays I thought the screen pass there at the beginning of the half was a big momentum play there. We had them in a second and long."



"It was a hell of an atmosphere in there and we had all the momentum in the world. But you can't do that against good teams and good offenses like the talented offensive players they have."

"We also had some missed tackles that created their explosives. We've got to play tighter," said Riley.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola takes a snap as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Anytime a different quarterback goes in. It's going to change the flow of the game a little bit. Their skill sets are different but both are proven quarterbacks."

"But we still had our opportunities. I don't make big picture statements after games. I'm more in the moment. But we need to capitalize. We need to play better on the key downs."

"It's about finishing these key games. You're trading punches the whole night, and you're putting yourself in a position to win. We had the stops and the place was going crazy. But if you give them opportunities to stay in the game and give them a fresh set of downs, it's tough to beat good teams that way."

How USC Plans to Approach Oregon Loss

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You go back to work. You move past this one."

"I'm going to get my ass up in the morning and head to Bloom and get ready work with these guys."

"I know we have a damn good football team, and we're going to keep going."

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