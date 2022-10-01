Stanford Brings History of Playing Spoiler to Eugene in Week 5 Matchup

If you've paid any attention to Pac-12 (or 10 if you go back that far) football in the last two decades you know that Oregon vs. Stanford was always the game of the year. The winner would usually always represent the North in the Pac-12 title game, looking for an opportunity to head to the Rose Bowl.

Now, for Oregon at least, that could be on the line once again. Oregon plays Stanford in week 5 and the Ducks are hoping to create some separation between themselves and the rest of the conference, which is playing some great football so far.

After knocking off the Cougars in a wild game in Pullman last week, they look poised to do that.

However, as always, Stanford is looking to crash the party. This wouldn't be the first time as they've done it twice in recent memory including 2018 and 2021.

In 2018, the game against the Cardinal was the biggest game of the year in a young season. Oregon was 3-0, College Gameday was in town, it was the Pac-12 opener and an opportunity to make an early case for the playoff.

Oregon took a huge lead before subsequently falling apart and losing in overtime on national television. While Oregon rebounded later that season, it was a golden opportunity for a statement win that slipped right through their fingers.

While there were a lot of sloppy mistakes down the line in the game's crucial moments, many placed the blame for this one on former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal for getting too conservative with the play calling.

It was a similar story last year out on the Farm, in a game with even higher stakes.

Oregon at the time was undefeated, ranked third in the country, and looking to impress. Stanford fought hard, sent it to overtime and came away with the win. This time it was penalties and not finishing drives that doomed the Ducks.

So in that case it would have been more on execution rather than not being disciplined and finishing drives. You need to check all of those boxes in a game like this.

Some may say it's different, Oregon has momentum fresh off a thrilling win against WSU and drawing this game at home. While Stanford on the other hand is 1-2 and just got punched in the mouth by Washington. Despite heading into their third straight game against a ranked opponent, Stanford has a few things on their side.

First is confidence. They know how to beat Oregon on their home turf. They've done it before and they can do it again. Conference games always mean a bit more and the chance to play spoiler for the Ducks.

Second is offensive weapons. Oregon's secondary has made some important plays in recent weeks but is still a work in progress. While the front seven has denied teams the ability to run the football the secondary has struggled at times to defend the pass.

There have been lots of big plays over the top and as a result they've been in bend don't break mode. Adding to the possibility for some chaos, Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson is out for the first half after his targeting appeal was denied earlier this week.

So while the Ducks have a lot going for them, Stanford is more than capable of coming up to Eugene and crashing the party. With the history behind this game and a late road trip to Tucson next week to face the Arizona Wildcats, Oregon can't take any aspect of this game lightly.

The Ducks and Cardinal kick off from Autzen at 8:10 pm on Fox.

