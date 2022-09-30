It's another big week on the recruiting trail for the Oregon Ducks.

Another home game gives Dan Lanning and his staff the opportunity to host recruits in the unique Autzen atmosphere and showcase one of the better performing teams in the Pac-12.

Oregon faces Stanford on Saturday at 8:10 pm PT. Here's the latest list of recruits we know are going to be in Eugene for a visit during this weekend's game.

2023

S Tyler Turner (San Antonio TX)

The Oregon safety commit has been solid in his commitment since pledging to the Ducks back in June.

WR Ashton Cozart (Flower Mound, TX)

The more commits you can host the better and the Ducks will be hosting both of their wide receiver pledges this weekend.

WR Jurrion Dickey (East Palo Alto, CA)

One of my favorite players to watch in this class, he'll probably get some fishing in during his trip back to the Northwest.

EDGE Jaeden Moore (Visalia, CA)

Moore is one of the most athletic pass rushers out west and committed to Oregon in August.

EDGE Blake Purchase (Englewood, CO)

Another one of Oregon's more recent commits at a position of need.

OL Iapani Laloulu (Honolulu, HI)

The younger brother of current Duck Faaope Laloulu is one of the bigger names expected in town this weekend. Oregon is still looking for their first offensive lineman in 2023, which makes his official visit that much more important.

DL Johnny Bowens III (Converse, TX)

The Ducks are pretty loaded along the defensive line, but adding another high-end player couldn't hurt right? Bowens de-committed from Texas A&M in June shortly after taking an unofficial visit to Oregon.

OL Spencer Fano (Provo, UT)

Fano is one of the biggest names still on Oregon's board for offensive line in 2023. He recently placed the Ducks in his top four along with BYU, Michigan and Utah.

2024

OL Brandon Baker (Santa Ana, CA)

Baker is the younger brother of former Duck DL Gary Baker and has spoken highly of the Ducks for some time. It's big for Oregon to get him on campus and continue building momentum.

READ MORE: Brandon Baker talks booming recruitment

