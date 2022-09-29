Oregon vs. Stanford has been one of the Pac-12's most entertaining rivalries over the years. Now, Oregon has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the conference, whereas Stanford has had a fall from grace that really dates back to 2018.

Even so, David Shaw has a talented roster and the Cardinal have some upset potential that is worth studying, so we sat down with AllCardinal publisher Kevin Borba to give you a fresh look at this team.

1. How much faith is there in David Shaw to turn things around in Palo Alto?

Faith in David Shaw is dwindling in Palo Alto. The fans are beginning to get unruly due to the fact that there really haven’t been any improvements made in the past four seasons. There seems to be a reluctance to change anything schematics wise, and it is more so just hoping that it will eventually work like it did in the days of Christian McCaffrey. Shaw’s seat is certainly feeling some heat, and playing three top 25 teams in a row is not helping instill any confidence.

2. Finish this sentence: Stanford wins if____

Stanford wins if…they don’t turn the ball over. 11 turnovers through just three games has been the difference between them losing. Giving up 13 sacks in the last two games doesn’t help either, but it really comes down to turnovers for this team. Early and untimely turnovers turned what could have been a lead or at least a tie at half against USC into a 21 point deficit. Stanford was on the cusp of matching Washington’s first touchdown, but gave the ball away and were instantly down two scores the rest of the game. It is bad enough to give the ball away, but Stanford finds the absolute worst times to do so.

3. What does the Stanford vs. Oregon rivalry mean to the Cardinal fan base?

Lately this game has meant a surprising upset win that the Cardinal fan base are looking forward to. From a general perspective, this is an iconic Pac-12 matchup that is circled on the schedule every year. It seems like every matchup is an instant classic, and at one point used to have major implications in the Pac-12 and national landscape.

4. What's an aspect of this Stanford football program that isn't being discussed enough or people don't know much about?

The changes on defense have not worked as well as Stanford would have hoped. New scheme has led to nothing but the same results as last season. Everyone can run the ball on Stanford, and the secondary isn’t as stout as Stanord.

5. What's the perception of Tanner McKee on the Farm and where is he at in his progression as a quarterback?

Tanner McKee has been better than people realize this season. He has consistently been one of the best signal callers in the country according to PFF’s grading system. However, we all knew what plagued McKee, which is poor offensive line play. If he has no time to throw, he struggles to make things happen and we are seeing that firsthand. There isn’t a McKee problem, there is a protecting McKee problem. If the line can hold up, or the play calling can help hide the offense’s deficiencies, McKee can lead this team to six wins. However, if he is under pressure like he has been, this is a three win team.

